A teacher shared a TikTok video showcasing her silent strategy for handling loud and disruptive students

The video shows Tashia Dusk Jones entering the classroom with a powerful "mother stare" that immediately quiets the unruly learners

Mzansi netizens found humour in the teacher's technique, with some commenting on how effective the silent stare was

A teacher shared a video showing how she deals with her class of unruly learners.

Teacher silences class

A TikTok video shared by Tashia Dusk Jones (@tashiaduskjones) shows the woman walking in the corridor as she walks to the classroom, where the learners can be heard from a distance making a loud and disruptive noise.

The furious teacher enters the class and didn't utter a word, giving a deadly "mother stare" that spoke volumes about how unimpressed she was as the terrified learners scrambled for their seats.

Tashia indicated that since teachers are advised against shouting at learners as it's intimidating, she had to get her "mother stare" game on.

"I know God placed me here to teach me something. I don’t know what exactly, but I trust God," Tashia said in her caption.

Mzansi amused by teacher's stare

Many netizens responded to the video with humour as they couldn't believe how well Tashia could handle the unruly learners without cracking under pressure.

esethuu_m commented:

"The way I am not serious, I'd laugh after they keep quiet."

afrvckn_pearl_ replied:

"Ithalente leli yazi. (This is a talent, hey.)"

Nomqhele commented:

"My own mother tells always tells me that my 'mother stare' is ungodly."

Kwena responded:

"You can hear them fighting for their lives trying to find seats."

Mr S wrote:

"Cousin wami since aqala ukufundisa ezikoleni zavelungu use stress free uthi ingane zabelungu zigcono zine discipline kunezo dark ingane. (Ever since my cousin started teaching at multi-racial schools, she is stress-free, white kids have more discipleine than black kids.)"

Ayanda_Alejandro said:

No laba bona bazwakala e staff room (You can hear these guys from the staff room)."

Prettyboy Aphelele said:

"Kuthuke kwamina cishe ngehlisa ivolume (Even I got a fright and almost lowered my volume)."

Video captures student teacher's battle with rowdy class

In another story, Briefly News reported that one South African student teacher did not have a pleasant experience during her first teaching practicum.

@comfortkhomotj posted a video which showed how she had to deal with noisy and unruly schoolchildren during a lesson.

In the clip, @comfortkhomotj is heard shouting at the top of her lungs as she tries to reprimand the kids and get them to stop making a noise. However, the class continues to go about their disruptive ways.

