A video of a class filled with learners left to their own devices has been doing the rounds online

The clip posted on TikTok shows the schoolkids getting up to mischief while others dance and chat away

According to the girl who posted the video, this is what a typical day in her class looks like, leaving some netizens stunned

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young girl took to social media to post a video showing a typical day in her class, leaving many peeps stressed and amused.

A video of school children being chaotic in a classroom was posted online. Image: @gregandimitri/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @gregandimitri shows a class full of pupils doing some rather random and questionable things.

In one part of the room, pupils appear to be fighting for a desk which had been turned upside down.

On the other side, a girl can be seen pulling off some funny dance moves as she dances alone, and another is seen rocking blue headphones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other learners are seen laughing and chatting away while one girl looks at all the chaos in shock. Bathong, these school kids just do whatever.

The video was captioned:

"A normal day in my class."

School teachers were nowhere to be found in the unruly class, leaving many South Africans gobsmacked at the pupils' behaviour when left unattended. Check out some of the comments below.

lemeese.jade wrote:

"Each section of the class has their own thing going on."

Jason commented:

"The dancing student ."

Iam_Nthabi1 said:

"Yoh, the fighting for the table hle I once went to the bathroom, and when I came back, my table was gone ."

Caden Jacobs replied:

The girl dancing? "

TeeKeMasipa commented:

"Nginga baleka."

~``☆°°☆``~ commented

"Gyal even had headphones that match the school uniform ."

Tamia responded:

"Desk being held down and the chair being held up."

*Amtoanet*>>> said:

"The last girl was shokoted."

sirrYancy responded:

"The one screaming/ crying/ singing/ululating?."

Lisa‍️ replied:

"The fighting for the table is real."

South African pupils’ reading scores decline, landing SA in last place behind 57 countries in global test

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Department of Basic Education had released the results of an international reading assessment, a sobering indictment of SA's literacy crisis.

South African pupils came dead last out of 57 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).

Pupils achieved an average score of 288 in the 2021 study, a 32-point drop from SA's 2016 score of 320 and substantially lower than the international average of 500.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News