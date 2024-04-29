A woman took to TikTok to unveil her wig that she received from Shein, and the video went viral

In the TikTok video, she showcased how she installed her wig, and people were left with mixed feelings

The online community flooded the comments section with laughter while others simply laughed it off

A young woman amused many people online after she shared a video of the wig she got from Shein.

A lady unveiled her wig from Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @ouuu_itstee

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her wig from Shein

One lady took to TikTok to showcase a wig she received from the online store Shein. @ouuu_itstee revealed in her video on social media that the online store sent her three wigs.

@ouuu_itstee went on to unveil the wig, which was a blonde boycut wig. The hun was not entirely impressed with how the wig looked on her, but she loved the lace and colour. The video captured the attention of many people online as it gathered over 723K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Take a look at the video below:

Online users react to the woman's wig

Many people loved the lady's video, and the expression in her clip amused them. Netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thought, while others simply laughed it off.

Siana said:

"This wig actually has potential tho."

Pau Morales gushed over the wig, saying:

"I love this wig!! It’s giving queen latifah in Chicago…love in that."

Stargirlam added:

"The way my jaw dropped when u first combed through it."

Favour wrote:

"Every comb is a scream for help."

JedidJA commented:

"You too funny!!!!! “How praise dancers turn when the artist holds a long, slow note.”

Juliet said:

"My grandma would love this."

Source: Briefly News