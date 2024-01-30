A social media user shared a video of her unboxing her amazing wig, and she was blown away

This beautifully braided wig from Shein had ladies going wild over the fantastic quality

People flocked to the comment section to get the details so they could get one of their own

Internet users were abuzz with curiosity and intrigue after a young lady shared a video of unboxing a wig she had purchased from Shein.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase her stunning braided wig from Shein. Image: @kaydeniece

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off Braided wig from Shein

A video shared by @kaydeniece on TikTok shows how the young lady unboxes the braided wig she bought off Shein. The braided hair has a full lace, is long, and appears surprisingly high quality. All the ladies in the comments could not believe how stunning the wig looked even after the woman placed it on her head.

The video has gone viral, generating over 1.3 million viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi left in awe of wig plug

This revelation sparked a frenzy, with many viewers in disbelief at how beautiful the wig was right out of the box. Women flooded the comment section with questions about the wig's price.

Mya Rock said:

"First braided wig I’ve seen that actually looks good."

Torii Bee wrote:

"Man whatttt i will buy this and throw a cute bucket hat on top."

Top g gushed over the wig, saying:

"I can’t lie I’ve never seen a braided wig that has ever looked good on anyone before but this one ateeeee."

DeeBreezy commended:

"Ok girl it look soo good on you."

Chorell Sinclair was impressed with the wig, adding:

"Wow. This looks so good."

Danzy Boo said:

"Shein getting out of hand now and this look so good."

Mzansi woman unboxes blonde wig from Shein

Source: Briefly News