The University of the Free State (UFS) was in disarray when one student accidentally sent a mass email

Earlier this week, the scholar’s business was aired online by her fellow students for the rest of the world to hear

Social media users discussed her case in numerous TikTok videos, which caused a division online

A student at the University of the Free State went viral online after she mistakenly sent a mass email to the entire institution.

University of the Free State students used the institution's email as a marketing tool.

The scholar, Letato Mokoena, meant to write to her institution’s finance department about her financial crisis and NSFAS problems, but mistakenly tagged the whole school. Other students responded to her email, while others ridiculed her online.

The topic caused major discourse online, where many fought for Mokoena’s email to be disclosed, while others hopped online to laugh about her dire situation. A collection of videos has been posted on TikTok regarding the matter, where people have gained tons of engagement and views.

University of the Free State students market small businesses

A student at the university, Yamkela Vakele, explained to South Africa yesterday how the scholars took advantage of the accidental mass email. Vakele acknowledged that Mokoena made a mistake and refused to share the details of her email:

“I will tell you why there is so much noise. Lerato sent an email to all registered students of UFS. The email appeared to all of us from all three campuses. The first people who replied to the email recommended Lerato to the right people. The problem started when people started responding to the same email, and now we are all receiving notifications.”

The youngster, however, disclosed that students kept on responding to the mass email and created a long thread of messages received by every registered scholar. Business-minded people saw a great marketing opportunity and advertised their small businesses on the email thread.

SA reacts to Lerato Mokoena’s accidental mass email

Social media users shared their thoughts on the student’s accidental mass email:

University of the Free State's mass email went viral on TikTok.

@Tshego Badaass commented:

“The person who leaked that email didn't even bother to hide her student number.”

@Garfield prayed for the student:

“I hope she doesn't get in trouble.”

@𝓢𝓲𝓱𝓵𝓮 ♛ shared her feelings:

“I feel so bad for her.”

@Ntandoyenkosi Mvubu made a suggestion:

“She can recall the email so it can be removed from other people's inboxes. I hope she's okay.”

@Dimpho❤️ shared a similar experience:

“Someone once sent an email asking about refunds at CPUT, and we never made a noise.”

