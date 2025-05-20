“Truly Inspired by You”: Zulu Hun Wows Mzansi With Her Cool Ride as a Deck Student
- A young South African woman wowed the internet when she hopped on a viral TikTok trend last week
- The Zulu deck student from CPUT gave everyone chills when she showed off her cool “ride” in a now-viral video
- Social media users were inspired by her clip, which reached over a million people after being posted a week ago
A Zulu lady wowed many when she showed off a bit of her profession in a now-viral TikTok video.
The young student inspired many South Africans after watching her heartwarming clip online.
CPUT deck student shows off cool “ride”
A young South African woman made people proud after sharing a glimpse of her career on TikTok. Sphe Mkhize, a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town, showed off her profession as a deck student.
The youngster hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people show off their sick rides. Mkhize did things differently.
Instead of filming a car, she showed off the giant ship she uses for her practicals. South Africans were amazed by the young lady taking over a male-dominated industry.
Mzansi could only imagine how proud her mom was of her daughter, but Mkhize revealed:
“Unfortunately, she passed away when I was five years old.”
Some people crossed their fingers for her to one day become captain and claim even bigger roles. The video garnered 1.4 million views and a thread of over 2.6K comments after it was shared 1,583 times.
Mkhize captioned her well-performing post:
“You gotta love my ride.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi wowed by CPUT deck student
Social media users were amazed by the youngster and communicated with her in the comments section:
@SosoPendu was stunned:
“Oh, wow, this is beautiful. Way to go, stranger."
@konka shared a sweet message:
“There's nothing that gives me goosebumps like seeing a young black child achieving the unthinkable. Well done, baby girl, we are proud of you.”
@TDK MAG🇿🇦🇿🇦 was proud:
“Young, black, and female, it doesn't get better than that.”
@Whï†ñê¥'§ 🏳️🌈 WðrlÐ 🌎 applauded:
“Yes! The pride I feel when I see women thriving in male-dominated fields!”
@Neo Letsogo wrote:
“I don’t know why I expected you to be a pilot. This is a pleasant surprise.”
@HUDDIN😈 said:
“I’m a gent, but I'm truly inspired by you.”
@Ndunakazi_Jele commented:
“Listen, you just took this challenge to a whole new level.”
@😎Veritas😎 shared:
“When I see our youngsters shine, I'm just so proud knowing there's another one in there! The more this grows I do believe the inspiration will spread, we have a lot of bright youngsters and I hate to see them lose and become victims of circumstances. Blessings my dear.”
