A young South African woman wowed the internet when she hopped on a viral TikTok trend last week

The Zulu deck student from CPUT gave everyone chills when she showed off her cool “ride” in a now-viral video

Social media users were inspired by her clip, which reached over a million people after being posted a week ago

A Zulu lady wowed many when she showed off a bit of her profession in a now-viral TikTok video.

A Mzansi youngster made SA proud after hopping on a viral TikTok trend. Image: @spheh_mk

Source: TikTok

The young student inspired many South Africans after watching her heartwarming clip online.

CPUT deck student shows off cool “ride”

A young South African woman made people proud after sharing a glimpse of her career on TikTok. Sphe Mkhize, a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town, showed off her profession as a deck student.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The youngster hopped on a viral TikTok trend where people show off their sick rides. Mkhize did things differently.

Instead of filming a car, she showed off the giant ship she uses for her practicals. South Africans were amazed by the young lady taking over a male-dominated industry.

Mzansi could only imagine how proud her mom was of her daughter, but Mkhize revealed:

“Unfortunately, she passed away when I was five years old.”

Some people crossed their fingers for her to one day become captain and claim even bigger roles. The video garnered 1.4 million views and a thread of over 2.6K comments after it was shared 1,583 times.

Mkhize captioned her well-performing post:

“You gotta love my ride.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by CPUT deck student

Social media users were amazed by the youngster and communicated with her in the comments section:

A CPUT student received praise from SA. Image: @spheh_mk

Source: TikTok

@SosoPendu was stunned:

“Oh, wow, this is beautiful. Way to go, stranger."

@konka shared a sweet message:

“There's nothing that gives me goosebumps like seeing a young black child achieving the unthinkable. Well done, baby girl, we are proud of you.”

@TDK MAG🇿🇦🇿🇦 was proud:

“Young, black, and female, it doesn't get better than that.”

@Whï†ñê¥'§ 🏳️‍🌈 WðrlÐ 🌎 applauded:

“Yes! The pride I feel when I see women thriving in male-dominated fields!”

@Neo Letsogo wrote:

“I don’t know why I expected you to be a pilot. This is a pleasant surprise.”

@HUDDIN😈 said:

“I’m a gent, but I'm truly inspired by you.”

@Ndunakazi_Jele commented:

“Listen, you just took this challenge to a whole new level.”

@😎Veritas😎 shared:

“When I see our youngsters shine, I'm just so proud knowing there's another one in there! The more this grows I do believe the inspiration will spread, we have a lot of bright youngsters and I hate to see them lose and become victims of circumstances. Blessings my dear.”

3 Must-read inspiring stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News