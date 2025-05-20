A young South African musician wowed many when she bonded with a giant tiger on vacation in Limpopo

The brave woman filmed her unique experience and shared her footage on TikTok, which went viral

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s idea of fun and relaxation and shared their thoughts with her in the comments

A South African DJ took some time off and vacationed in Limpopo for a unique experience.

Mzansi was wowed by a young lady who interacted with a giant tiger on vacation. Image: @chye teo

Source: Getty Images

During her relaxation period, the youngster bonded with wild animals, including lions and white tigers.

Woman bonds with white tiger in Limpopo

A young South African musician, Sossa, wowed Mzansi when she bonded with wild cats on vacation a week ago. The youngster booked a room at the Shekinah Lion and Game Lodge.

The place is filled with beautiful animals that roam around the lodge. Sossa shared space with the white tiger, with the boundary of glass walls between them.

South Africans thought the woman was courageous to willingly get that close to a wild animal that could kill her in seconds if it had the chance. In a recent video, Sossa enjoyed a cute game with the tiger, which followed her every move.

The clip reached over a million people, who were amazed by the rare experience.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is amazed by woman bonding with tiger

Social media users were wowed by the experience and shared their thoughts about the rare experience:

A young woman spent time with wild cats in Limpopo. Image: @Daniela White Images

Source: Getty Images

@Lerato LeeRoy Ramabe pointed out:

“I don’t trust that glass at all.”

@VeeSbusiso explained:

“I completely trust God, but testing him is something I will never do.”

@Reney Mankuroane shared:

“I know my ancestors were going to make an example of me.”

@penny asked:

“Am I the only one who has trust issues with the glass?”

@Njabulo24_7 suggested:

“Open, it just wants to play.”

@gabiisway2cool explained:

“My toxic trait is that I would think I’m a princess that can connect with all animals after this encounter and go outside thinking it won’t hurt me because I’m special.”

@PalesaMotlhatlho commented:

“I’m too black for this.”

@The shwatty💋 asked:

“Okay, Maye, what will happen if Jungle Oats decides to break in?”

@Sossa The Dj 🫶 responded:

“We freeze, it might pass thinking I’m part of the furniture.”

@Tebogo Sondlane said:

“Allow it to come inside, it looks friendly.”

@Thando Mtshali💕 was reminded of Life of PI.”

“Richard Parker.”

@Tshepo Sobane decided:

“The luck I have doesn't allow me to try this.”

@TheGoogleWife 🇸🇿🇦🇪 explained:

“If I book, the ranger will forget to lock the tiger out of the room and I won't wake up to tell my story.”

