Global site navigation

“God Rescued Me”: Lady Shares Story of ‘Sleeping’ With Black Mamba to Maintain Wealth
People

“God Rescued Me”: Lady Shares Story of ‘Sleeping’ With Black Mamba to Maintain Wealth

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A South African lady shared her controversial story of sleeping with a black mamba to maintain wealth
  • Her video first trended on YouTube where she posted it and generated over half a million views over the past year
  • South Africans are still gagged by the story and how the woman was able to escape the demonic rituals 
  • Black mambas are amongst the animals blamed for most human death 

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

Mzansi is fully aware of people who accumulate wealth and maintain it by engaging in evil rituals.

hun opens up about traumatic past
A young lady opened up about her traumatic past. Image: @reabetswemoloto.5
Source: TikTok

The rise and fame of South African sangoma, Gogo Maweni introduced this subject to a massive audience via social and her now-cancelled reality show.

Lady shares story of sleeping with black mamba to maintain wealth

A South African medical practitioner and content creator looked back at some of her most desperate times before smelling success. Reabetswe Moloto shared her story of sleeping with a black mamba in 2020 because of peer pressure.

Read also

"She must sell Avon": SA roasts former Mzansi politician grinding hard in the real world

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Moloto was amazed by the beauty of one of the students from her university who had exuded luxury:

“She had the latest iPhone and she was just a pretty lady.”

Moloto wanted a taste of the soft life too but soon learned of the high price she had to pay. She had to sleep with a giant black mamba to accumulate her desired riches:

“Had the money but I did not enjoy it. It came with a lot of suffering.”

The lady soon realised that the price of living her dream life was too high and left the city to go heal in the village where her mother took her to traditional healers but only healed by going to church after relapsing:

“God rescued me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Black mambas blamed for high human deaths 

The black mamba is one of the most dangerous snakes that become highly aggressive when provoked. The reptile is lethally venomous and has been blamed for many human deaths.

Read also

"Someone show Ramaphosa": SA moved by gents' spoken word about pain of unemployment

The black mamba moves fast and is known to be the deadliest snake in the world.

Mzansi amazed by lady’s story of sleeping with black mamba

SA reacts to lady sleeping with black mamba
A lady shared the dark side her desperation led her. Image: @reabetswemoloto.5
Source: TikTok

 Social media users were amazed by the story and commented:

@Nolwandle (Goddess of the Sea) wrote:

“Wow, you’ve been through it. Praises to the most high for your deliverance.”

@Nox🖤 prayed:

“My God, protect our children.”

@Asanda M said:

“I’d rather stay poor.”

@NNglamourhairbrand commented:

“I’m not even surprised because such things really happen. I know some people practising them to maintain wealth. I’m glad you survived it, mama.”

3 More snake stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: