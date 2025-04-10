“A Little Bit of Deception”: US Farmer Shares Experience Hiring South Africans

A South African farm worker in the States interviewed his employer to find out about his experience working with people from Mzansi

The American boss elaborated on the topic of deception, noting that lying about the job could be a safety concern

Social media users in the post's comment section expressed their thoughts about people lying on their CVs

A farmer candidly shared what it was like working with South Africans whom he connected with via the H-2A visa programme.



Jacques Faith van Tonder, a South African farm worker who found employment in America, sat down with his employer to find out his experience working with South Africans who applied for the position through the H-2A visa programme.

The farmer shared his thoughts about deception, which ignited a conversation among online users.

US farmer shares his thoughts

The video uploaded on Jacques' TikTok account was a snippet of an interview with the Wisconsin-based farmer, who told Jacques that working with South Africans was a positive experience.

However, he added the following when asked about people lying on their CVs:

"There's a little bit of deception on the resumes and the knowledge they put on paper about the work they can do. When it comes to farm operations, you can't fake it."

The man also mentioned that lying could lead to safety concerns when handling the heavy machinery.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The H-2A visa programme

America's Department of Agriculture explains that the H-2A visa programme is a temporary programme that helps American farmers fill employment gaps by hiring workers abroad.

The agricultural work includes, but is not limited to, planting, cultivating, or harvesting labour.



The department's website further states:

"Depending on the type of work you need, temporary or seasonal agricultural work can happen on farms, plantations, ranches, nurseries, ranges, greenhouses, orchards, or other similar locations."

Internet talks about the "deception"

Several South African social media users shared their take on what the American farming employer had to say about deception when hiring workers from South Africa.

@hilmarwienand told the public:

"People lie to get there, but if you are honest, then you won't be noticed. I have been trying so hard to get an H-2A visa, but I guess honest people don't get anywhere. I'm tired of it."

@johny0865 added in the comments:

"Come on, guys. I know of some bad guys who went to work there and lied, just because they had nowhere else to go, but once he was shown, he became one of the best workers."

@amanda.celliers shared with the online community:

"I work with CVs every day. Many people lie. It immediately creates distrust. How can you trust that person? It creates an extremely poor impression. Such a person is blacklisted. People don't think."

@ruanblfg, hoping to find employment abroad, said:

"I keep trying to get in, but I guess I am not qualified. I just wish someone would give me a chance."

@marthiewestraadt3 complimented the South African farm workers in America, saying:

"Our men are hard-working."

@williammacfarlan40 stated their opinion and wrote:

"This helps those who can't find employment in South Africa, so let them be."

