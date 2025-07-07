A South African man went viral on TikTok for humorously explaining his reason for leaving his call centre job

South Africans found humour and comfort in a viral TikTok video where a man comically explained why he quit his repetitive call centre job, resonating deeply with those who shared similar work experiences.

A South African man gained viral attention on TikTok after joking about why he left his call centre job, citing the mind-numbing repetition. Image: @violetta

A South African man went viral on TikTok for his hilariously relatable explanation of why he decided to walk away from his call centre job. The video, shared by creator and user @rakeshbforkd, features a short interview with the man as he casually reveals the reason he quit. It’s something anyone who has worked in the industry will immediately understand.

In the clip, the man explains that the job had become unbearably repetitive. Day in and day out, he was expected to say the same scripted greeting and sales pitch over and over again. To demonstrate, he imitated the customer greeting and promotional pitch, making the video funny.

The video went viral across South African social media, with viewers relating to the routine of working in call centres. The man’s lighthearted take on a common work experience gave many people a reason to laugh and share their memories of similar roles.

South Africans relate to call centre jobs

Viewers found the video not just funny, but also comforting in its familiarity. It gave current and former call centre agents a humorous way to reflect on their experiences, and for some, it even brought back memories they thought they’d forgotten.

The clip continues to circulate as more people relate to the man's story. In just a few seconds, the video balanced comedy and realism, showing that even burnout can be laughed at when shared with others who’ve been through the same thing.

A Mzansi man went viral for his funny take on quitting his call centre job, with viewers relating to the repetitive nature of the work. Image: @rakeshbforkd

Mzansi reacts to the video

Khanyi Msada wrote:

"People who’ve never set foot in a call centre won’t understand how draining and toxic it gets. It may pay the bills, but sometimes the emotional breakdowns just aren’t worth it."

Oceanmantrigg said:

"Someone find him for me, I want to employ this guy!"

Molly added:

"At least he was inbound. 😂"

User121910198865 said:

"I used to work in a call centre, and some nights I’d hear the office phone ringing at home and would answer it in my sleep!😩"

Rai added:

"Send him my way, I need UK staff. 😅"

u_hlobisile

"I used to work with him. That guy works hard! 🤞🏾 He had the same energy on every call."

Bee added:

"I worked with him at Assurant CCI, and he was so good at his job. 😩😂"

Aquarian3 said:

"If you think deeply, it’s not just a job, it becomes your life, day in and day out. The real question is: what purpose are you meant to fulfil in this lifetime?"

Slindokuhley Nkabinde shared:

"He even nailed the tone. 😅"

Thobilemsiza178 said:

"Someone find this man. Our call centre needs him back, that accent, wow. 😊"

KAVIN4REAL commented:

"He really switched to his white voice. 😂😂"

Mike said:

"Seeing this while I’m currently working in a call centre. It’s not easy, yoh."

Rheya212 added:

"Saying the same thing every day still paid his bills. 💯"

Nadine wrote:

"Even Truecaller is tired, they don’t block you guys anymore!"

Happiness said:

"Life itself is repetitive. The sun rises, the sun sets, over and over again."

Watch the TikTok video below:

