Thembinkosi Lorch has built an impressive football career, largely due to his technical ability as both an attacking midfielder and right winger, earning widespread recognition from fans.

He began his journey in club football and showed determination from a young age, which has helped him develop a level of performance that stands out among peers of similar age and skill.

By 2021, he had already secured a highly rewarding deal with Orlando Pirates, and he continues to represent the club under a renewed contract.

Reports from News Hub indicate that the South African midfielder, who also operates on the right wing, earns an estimated monthly salary of around R130,000 through his contract with Orlando Pirates—placing him among the club’s better-paid players. This income level is largely attributed to his standout performances in 2019 and the previous season. Beyond his achievements on the pitch, he has also boosted his earnings through lucrative endorsement deals.

Recent updates circulating in sports media suggest the player may be considering a departure from Orlando Pirates after four years with the club. It is reported that he has shown interest in joining Sundowns, who have allegedly made a contract approach, partly driven by financial incentives. Despite the speculation, he has yet to publicly confirm or deny these claims, with many anticipating a possible announcement next season.

Source: Briefly News