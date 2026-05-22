A white South African TikTok user has sparked a heated online debate after commenting on rising tensions between South Africans and black foreign nationals

In a viral clip, he said white foreign nationals were “foreign kin” who should be welcomed

He advised black South Africans to consider learning to love their foreign brothers, a remark that set social media ablaze

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A white TikTok user gave hIs take on immigration. Images: @matigary/X and @eThekwiniM/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A white South African TikTok user has ignited a social media storm after sharing controversial views about the growing tensions between South Africans and black foreign nationals.

The man, who uses the handle @kalaharirifrug on TikTok, responded to a question about why white South Africans are not vocal about foreign nationals living in the country.

What did this man say about immigrants in SA

In the now-viral clip, he said white people were not in government and therefore did not see the issue as their responsibility.

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He further claimed that white foreign nationals were viewed differently because they were considered “foreign kin.

“Excuse me, we are not in government, so that’s not our job. Secondly, white foreign nationals are our brothers, they are our foreign kin. Maybe you should learn to love your foreign brothers, just a thought,” he said.

The man also added that he hoped more of his foreign relatives living in Europe would eventually move to South Africa.

See the video posted on X:

X user reshares the video and adds his commentary

The video gained wider traction after it was reposted on X by @matigary on 22 May 2026. He also tagged Jacinta Ngobese Zuma and Chris Excel, two voices who have been highly critical of illegal immigration in South Africa.

In the caption accompanying the clip, @matigary wrote:

"White man in South Africa mocks African and Zulu xenophobes who attack other Africans."

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with social media users divided over the man’s statements. Some agreed with his observations about how foreign nationals are treated differently based on race, while others slammed the remarks as inflammatory and divisive.

Local poet labels protests xenophobic

In related news, South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai gave a scathing remark about South Africans, responding to a tweet which labelled them xenophobic. Mazwai was seemingly adding her voice to the anti-immigration campaign led by Ngizwe Mchunu, which started in the Durban CBD and has expanded to Johannesburg. Mazwai boldly stated that the problem here is not xenophobia, but afrophobia, seeing how a certain group of foreign nationals are targetted.

March and March protesters. Image: @celumusa_prince/X

Source: Twitter

Durban Mayor asks locals to live in peace with foreign nationals

Previously, Briefly News reported that Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba called on communities to accept the foreign nationals who have been processed. This, after hundreds of foreign nationals camped out at the Diakonia centre, has had their documents verified by Home Affairs. Xaba added that he directed the South African Police Service to protect the foreign nationals. However, some foreign nationals have approached him and asked him to help facilitate the relocation of those who want to leave. He added that he is in touch with different ambassadors who reached out to him to discuss facilitating relocation.

Source: Briefly News