“Free Lift Home”: Woman Swept off Her Feet by Running Water in TikTok Video As New York Floods Rage
New York City was hit by severe flash flooding this week, turning streets into rivers across the five boroughs. Amid the chaos, a TikTok video posted by @top5kayb went viral after it caught a woman stepping off a bus straight into fast-moving floodwater, and getting swept clean off her feet.
The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, shows the moment she misjudges the step from the bus door. The rushing water on the road does the rest, knocking her over instantly. People online could not stop laughing, even as they felt for her.
When the city laughs through the pain
New York’s flooding has been no joke. The storm system dumped several inches of rain on Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Vehicles were left submerged on highways, subway stations were overwhelmed, and a state of emergency was declared across the city.
Streets that normally carry thousands of commuters turned into rivers. Some motorists were stranded on flooded highways for hours. Emergency teams were fully deployed across all five boroughs as authorities urged residents to stay home.
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But social media users found a lighter moment in the middle of all that mess. The woman in the clip became something of an unlikely symbol of the week. Many viewers said they related completely, having made the same mistake in far less dramatic conditions.
New York will remember this flood for a long time, and so will she.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
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- Kouga Mayor Hattingh Bornman led overnight emergency operations to evacuate residents from flooded homes in Kruisfontein and surrounding areas.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za