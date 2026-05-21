South African food personality Funny Chef went out of her way to cook and hand-deliver a homemade lasagne to TikToker Kagiso Thespian Mashao. She saw his videos about faith and God’s goodness online and felt moved to do something real about it.

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Both Funny Chef and Kagiso Thespian Mashao posted videos about the moment. Images: Kagiso Thespian Mashao and Funny Chef

Source: TikTok

The story, which she shared in a TikTok video, has since warmed hearts across Mzansi.

It started with a comment Funny Chef left under one of Kagiso’s posts. He had been sharing his journey of moving places, landing a job at Woolworths, and trusting God through it all. She told him to shout if he ever needed anything from her fridge. He shouted.

A lasagne and a hug

When she slid into his DMs to follow up, he had one request, her lasagne. She agreed and offered to Uber it to him. But Funny Chef had a different plan entirely. She decided to take it to him in person because she wanted to give him a hug too.

She explained that Kagiso reminded her of a younger version of herself. She was once a young chef with big dreams, catching taxis to work with barely enough money. A stranger once gave her just enough cash to get to her shift. That moment stayed with her.

So she made the lasagne, drove to his workplace, handed it over, and gave him that hug. Kagiso was completely caught off guard. He took to social media afterwards to say he never imagined a celebrity would one day cook a meal just for him.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News