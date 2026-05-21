Sisters Working In Film and Television (SWIFT) finally addressed the case involving Nirvana Nokwe and her former co-star Bonko Khoza

Following the actress' explosive allegations of on-set sexual assault against Khoza, SWIFT was mentioned in a statement on having been contacted following the incident to offer support to Nirvana

The agency's statement appears to have only deepened the mystery of what truly happened on the set of Red Ink, with online users arguing among each other about which party was in the wrong

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SWIFT addressed the case involving Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) has finally broken its silence regarding the harrowing on-set sexual assault allegations made by actress Nirvana Nokwe against her former Red Ink co-star, Bonko Khoza.

The organisation, which offers support to women in film and television, released a detailed statement on 21 May 2026 to address the ongoing scandal after it was mentioned in a statement by Bomb Productions, the producers of Red Ink.

The production company revealed that right after Nirvana raised her concerns about being violated by Bonko during a scene on the series, they contacted SWIFT in November 2023 to offer a report, two months after the alleged incident occurred.

SWIFT confirmed they assigned a Safety Contact Officer (SCO) to investigate, write a report, and offer psychological support to Nirvana, prioritising her well-being with full sensitivity and confidentiality.

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However, the organisation clarified that the SCO can only move forward if the victim agrees, and Nirvana allegedly turned down the help. SWIFT stated that they respected her wishes and stopped all intervention, adding there could have been "several reasons" why Nirvana chose to withdraw her request at the time.

"Thise wishes were acknowledged and respected by the SCO and therefore, no further support or any intervention was provided to Ms Nokwe-Mseleku or the production company, as requested."

SWIFT alleges that Nirvana Nokwe declined support after accusing Bonko Khoza of sexual assault. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

The organisation explained that it offers half-day workshops before filming begins to teach cast and crew about sexual harassment rules and procedures. SWIFT also urges production companies to include a "Code of Good Practice" in all contracts and to hire a safety officer for the set, so everyone clearly understands their responsibilities.

SWIFT revealed that while it had been contacted to assist Bomb Production with these services in the past, it did not receive a call for the production in question.

Instead of bringing clarity, the women's support organisation's statement has only added fuel to the fire, leaving social media deeply divided as users debate who is actually telling the truth about the on-set incident.

See the statement from SWIFT below.

Social media reacts to SWIFT

The mystery surrounding the Red Ink saga has only deepened; however, fans made it clear that they stand with Bonko Khoza as they questioned Nirvana Nokwe.

thabisi_leigh said:

"I stand with Bonko."

lolazk10 wrote:

"She is something else! Why did she withdraw the support? I don’t understand what her aim is here! Because we were told that she went to the police and the police said there was no case, the production did an investigation and said the evidence does not prove her claims, now SWIFT is saying she decided to not proceed with support. So all these people are lying on her? I don’t understand."

callme_majozi posted:

"'Principle Of Legality,' she can not create a crime that is non existent. This is a clear case of defamation. Bonko must sue."

The statement from SWIFT has only added to the confusion in the Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza scandal. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others took Nirvana Nokwe's side and defended her.

newagesonhlalakahle said:

"Can you please make us understand what would be the reason for her refusal to be 'supported' by you guys? As this statement is the total opposite of what she said on one of the videos she posted on her timeline. Also with this statement, congratulations as you have opened up for a victim to be revictimised by the public with your half cooked statements that still leave a lot for imagination.

lati10181 declared:

"I stand with Nirvana."

queenbriza defended Nirvana Nokwe:

"This is the reason why GBV is so common. No Accountability! Clearly a crime was committed yet now these organizations don’t want to support the victim. The problem is nobody cares when the victim is a Black woman because if Bonko would have done this to Charlieze Theron, he would be arrested and shunned by the industry."

Nirvana Nokwe's old social media post resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nirvana Nokwe's old X (formerly Twitter) post, calling out "disgusting men."

The actress issued a stern warning to the men who made her feel uncomfortable; however, many online users interpreted her statement as her targeting men.

Source: Briefly News