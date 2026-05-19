Reality TV star Londie London, as well as South African actors Khaya Dladla, Zola Nombona, and Rosemary Zimu, showed support for Nirvana Nokwe this week

The former Outlaws actress trended on social media when she accused Bonko Khoza of sexual assault

Celebrity friends commented on Nokwe's Instagram video on Sunday, 17 May 2026

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Londie London, Zola Nombona, Khaya Dladla, and Rosemary Zimu support Nirvana Nokwe. Images: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Actors Zola Nombona and Rosemary Zimu, Khaya Dladla, and TV star Londie London rallied behind Nirvana Nokwe this week after she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bonko Khoza on set.

Nokwe also received support from media personality Dineo Ranaka and more industry friends on Sunday, 17 May 2026, when she accused Bonko Khoza of sexual assault.

The former iThonga actor had social media on Monday, 18 May 2026, when he denied claims that he assaulted his former Red Ink co-star, Nirvana Nokwe.

Nokwe urged her followers on her Instagram account to sign the petition and revealed that she was no longer interested in acting.

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South African celebrities comment on Nokwe's post

Actress Rosemary_Zimu said:

"I’m so sorry, Nirvana 🫂 ❤️."

Musician Ladydu_sa replied:

"You know what, I’m proud of you for standing up for yourself ❤️❤️❤️."

Actress Zola Nombona commented:

"I’m so sorry, mama 💔🥺."

House of Zwide actor Khaya_Dladla responded:

"I’m so sorry lover, this industry is so tough, and the people who lead it play a vital role on how it affects us everyday. Praying for your healing ❤️‍🩹."

Musician MoonChildSanelly wrote:

"💔💙."

Yanda. Woods said:

"Sending you so much love and light. 🥺🤍."

Reality TV star Londie_London_Official reacted:

"Oh, babe😢💔🫂."

Media personality Dineo Ranaka commented:

"God uses us in different ways. In different seasons. For different reasons. Never is a long time. So I've learnt from what I've said in the past about radio. Your future deployment awaits. And it might be traditional media🩷. I'm sorry about your experience."

Buthelezi_thandeka said:

"😢The way I loved you on Outlaws. 😍 Still do."

Media personality ZizoTshwete wrote:

"Your life matters.❤️."

Isibaya actress Mamphob commented:

"I am so terribly sorry that this happened to you. 💔 It shouldn’t have, not on our watch! I’m so proud of you. I see your strength and resilience. Give it all to God, baby girl, and I promise you. He will always make a way. Love and Light ❤️🙏🏾."

Actress BabyCele__ said:

"Praying for your healing, my baby. I'm so sorry you had to go through that. This breaks my heart💔💔💔💔💔."

The Wife star Mo_Setumo responded:

"💔🥺 I’m so sorry, mama."

Generations: The Legacy actress TheRefilwe said:

"I’m so sorry for your experiences, Nirvana 🫂💐."

Wichi1080 wrote:

"You're gonna make it on your own terms twin ♋️♋️♋️."

Masibolekwendima replied:

"Don’t ever think about taking your life; it’s good you spoke out and help will come."

Londie London, Zola Nombona, Khaya Dladla, and Rosemary Zimu comment on Nirvana Nokwe's claims. Images: NirvanaNokwe

Source: Twitter

Nirvana Nokwe accuses former Red Ink co-star Bonko Khoza of sexual assault, Mzansi is stunned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe accused actor Bonko Khoza of sexual assault.

Nokwe, who previously starred in Outlaws, broke her silence on her Instagram account on Saturday, 16 May 2026.

South Africans commented on Nokwe's allegations on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News