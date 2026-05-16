YouTubers Mel and Peet Viljoen recently broke their silence about being held in a US prison

According to media reports, the Viljoen recently spoke to a media outlet in South Africa while being held captive

South Africans on social media did not pity the Viljoens' living conditions and commented on their situation on Friday, 15 May 2026

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Mel and Peet Viljoen claim they eat dog food in prison. Image: KykNet

Source: Facebook

Former reality TV stars Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen have opened up about their living conditions in the US prison.

The podcasters previously trended on social media when it was revealed that they've been scamming people R5000 to R10 000 online while living in America.

The Viljoens also made headlines recently when former Miss SA Cindy Nel shared a message online regarding Afrikaners in the USA.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared on its Instagram account on 15 May 2026, that the couple recently talked about their conditions inside prison.

The blog captioned the post: "It's cold, and we are being fed dog food inside prison, says Reality TV Star Mel and her husband. ‼️ Speaking to South African publication Rapport through United States authorities, the controversial couple who stole groceries in the US, said it is cold, lonely, and they are being fed “dog food” inside prison."

According to the blod, the couple is currently at the California City Correctional Facility.

Social media users comment on the Viljoens revelation

Nonny_am said:

"As South Africans, we need to donate warm blankets and soup to keep them warm in these trying times, the spirit of ubuntu, (humanity). Kusho mina ngiqhunywe i we*d."

Michael_kabedi reacted:

"Didn't he say a bad day in America is better than a good day in South Africa?"

Leah_ngebs responded:

"You have a roof over your head, be grateful."

Mooi_thandeka commented:

"You are fed the right food👌🏾."

Musician Ladydu_sa said:

"@_happysimelane 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂 come here."

_Nokx replied:

"It’s actually very high in protein, so they're definitely hitting their macros at least 👊🏾."

tiamoh___________ wrote:

"😂😂😂😂It’s always the song choice for me."

Rabelanim responded:

"My hairline is finally growing back 😁."

Collateral_beautytransfomation said:

"I feel for them, USA immigration holding cells can break even the toughest person. No one can do anything about it. They must just get a lawyer to expedite their deportation."

Busidumile reacted:

"The American dream comes in different ways."

Londz_mulondz wrote:

"Joh, very bad things are happening in America."

Dlamini_lia responded:

"Anyway, how’s everyone’s weekend going? 💅🏽"

Mel and Peet Viljoen are fed dog food in USA prison. Image: MelViiljoen

Source: Twitter

“Brilliant”: Skit of Mel Viljoen about alleged stolen diamonds by US cops has SA in stitches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a content creator shared a hilarious skit mocking popular podcasters Mel and Peet Viljoen’s recent claims about their arrest.

The video of the reality TV stars was shared on TikTok, leaving many amused viewers praising the creator’s flawless impression of Mel.

Social media users were filled with laughter and humorous banter, with others joking that the couple should move to another country.

Source: Briefly News