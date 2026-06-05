A South African man has left Mzansi in total disbelief after a TikTok video showed a shack built on top of a tall tree. TikToker @sliezo posted the clip on 4 June 2026, and South Africa has not stopped talking since.

Pictures showing the structure hanging on top of the tree. Images: @sliezo

Source: TikTok

The video shows the makeshift shelter sitting high up among the sparse branches of a very tall tree. @sliezo tried luring the man down with food just to see how he reaches the shack.

A follow-up clip settled that debate, showing the man climbing all the way up to his elevated home. The footage sent Mzansi into an even deeper state of disbelief.

South Africa has questions and a few jokes

The comments section was a mix of concern, humour and pure fascination. Some people asked whether the man feared being struck by lightning up there.

One commenter suggested a GoFundMe to build him the greatest treehouse on the African continent. Another joked that his dream had always been a double-storey house before life got in the way.

Some called on the fire department to step in, saying the situation was far too dangerous. Others just wanted more footage of him making the climb.

One comment summed up the whole mood perfectly. Someone said they had dedicated their entire life to seeing this legend in person.

Watch the clips below:

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Source: Briefly News