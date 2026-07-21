A video clip from Moonchild Sanelly's interview with the Unscripted Network left fans speechless after she opened up about her chaotic dating past

The star revealed that one boyfriend took her to KwaMai Mai to slaughter chickens, believing she had a spiritual calling

Another lover sent her to a doctor who diagnosed her with a personality disorder; the clip showed a side of her fans got to love

Moonchild Sanelly's dating history was spotlighted following interiew. Image: moondchilds

Source: Instagram

Singer Moonchild Sanelly had Mzansi completely shook after a clip from her sit-down with the Unscripted Network trended on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The recording, which forms part of The Moonchild Diaries on the Unscripted Network, sees the star candidly talk about the men who have passed through her life and the lengths some of them went to in trying to win her over.

X user @miss_andisa posted the video and captioned it, "There's a clip from an interview Moonchild Sanelly did with the Unscripted Network that is SENDING me."

According to Moonchild, one boyfriend was so convinced she had a spiritual calling that his management arranged a trip to KwaMai Mai specifically to slaughter chickens on her behalf. She did not dismiss the notion of a calling entirely, though. The star explained that her gift manifests through music, describing the way she heals people through her art, and even pointing to her mother as someone who carries a similar spiritual gift.

She also spoke about a different partner who responded to her behaviour by sending her to a doctor. That doctor handed down a personality disorder diagnosis.

Mzansi Reacts to the Interview Clip

Reactions were swift and mostly comedic, though at least one fan urged some context before everyone jumped to conclusions.

@NolwAzi_Tusini wrote: "😂😂🤣😭😭😭 someone has already addressed this matter. Whoever cut this clip did Moonchild and the rest of us a disservice ngoba I'm sure this off ramp would make sense if we saw the rest of the response and conversation"

The original poster, @miss_andisa, summed up the general mood with a simple "I love her so much. 😭😭😭"

Somizi

In a previous report from Briefly News. Somizi Mhlongo posted a cheeky clapback video on Instagram that many fans believed was directed at the Nonhle Thema hype

The TV and radio personality fired back at critics who accused him of mocking the media personality. Mzansi was divided over whether Somizi crossed a line or was simply having fun.

Source: Briefly News