Social media users dug up Nonhle Thema's old posts after her interview with Thando Thabethe on 947 reignited debate about her attitude

The 15-year-old posts show Thema boasting about her fame and riches, while also dragging other top stars unprovoked

Many online users argued that her behaviour at the height of her fame is what ultimately cost her a thriving career

Social media unearthed Nonhle Thema's old tweets. Images: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema's interview with Thando Thabethe on 947 on 17 July 2026 was supposed to celebrate her legacy in South African media, but it ended up opening a can of worms instead. Rather than sparking admiration, the sit-down sent social media users rushing to the archives to dig up receipts from her past.

Thema, once one of the most recognisable faces in local entertainment, made headlines during the interview when she claimed she was personally responsible for putting Twitter on the map in South Africa. The bold statement drew a mixed reaction, with many cringing at her confidence while others pointed out that she had not changed much since her peak years.

Throwing shade from the top

The resurfaced posts painted a vivid picture of who Thema was when she was at the height of her fame. In one widely shared message, she took a swipe at fellow presenters.

"And if a presenter is renting their house, please don't you dare compare me to them. Mine is 2 million rand BOOM."

The comment followed her remarks towards stars like Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini, whom she claimed couldn't compare to what she had achieved.

She also spoke openly about leaving Vuzu TV, framing her exit as a step towards something bigger.

"I'm busy channelling Oprah. I have big plans for my life. Being just a presenter don't fit in my plans. moving on," she wrote at the time, hinting at ambitions to launch her own channel.

Read Nonhle Thema's posts below.

Social media reacts to Nonhle Thema's downfall

What struck many online users most was how closely Thema's current energy mirrored her old self, leading them to draw a direct line between her attitude back then and the career struggles that followed. Thema herself has previously acknowledged that her fall from grace was a form of divine correction, describing it as God's way of humbling her. The reactions online were brutal.

GudGirlLucy1 said:

"Digital footprint. I could still see the old Nonhle Thema in that interview with Thando. Always remember what she said once upon a time. Where is she now? Be humble, always."

MrsSaintDrake wrote:

"She was a mess from the beginning; she still is one nje."

_m_0__ posted:

"And now she's begging us to buy her supplements while Bonang and Minnie are living."

Social media said Nonhle Thema hasn't changed since her famous social media meltdowns. Image: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema slammed for Nota Baloyi interview

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonhle Thema's viral interview with Nota Baloyi.

Online users slammed her "insensitive" questions about Nota's time in prison, saying they were in bad taste.

Source: Briefly News