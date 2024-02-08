Nonhle Thema recently spoke about her downfall during a candid interview

The media personality credited God for removing her from the entertainment space, saying she was deeply troubled

Mzansi weighed in on Nonhle's viral social media rant and called her out for being her own enemy

Mzansi dragged Nonhle Thema for not taking accountability for her downfall. Images: nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema got candid in an interview about her fall from grace and what led to it. The once-loved media personality said God shut the doors to her success as a means to humble her. However, Mzansi did not buy her excuse and called her out for not taking accountability for her actions.

Nonhle Thema addresses her downfall

The year is 2011, and Nonhle Thema is having a meltdown on Twitter about her fame and fortune, all while throwing shade at other celebs. iamkuhlesaki shared a screenshot:

Looking back at her viral rant, the media personality spoke on Within With Hazel about her downfall and what contributed to it.

Twitter (X) user _mashesha shared a clip from the interview where Nonhle revealed that God took her opportunities away to bring her back to herself.

She went on to say that during her downward spiral, she realised that she didn't have anyone in her corner, thus teaching her a lesson of self-reliance:

"God shut the doors for me in the entertainment industry. Things were being taken, and my first thought was, 'Why?' but He was actually saving me. I was able to sit still in the silence."

"I thought everyone liked me; I didn't know I had enemies under cover. I thought everyone wanted me to do well because it was for all of us, but then I realised I was on my own. I was fighting on Twitter because I was alone."

Mzansi weighs in on Nonhle Thema's revelations

Mzansi isn't buying into Nonhle's story, saying she was the arson that set her world up in flames. Previously, netizens compared Nonhle to TikTok sensation Elsa Majimbo, who often brags about her wealth.

whatnownwabisa responded:

"Well, seems like nothing has changed."

illythehost wasn't impressed:

"No accountability whatsoever. God is always being blamed."

kheswa_thenjiwe wrote:

"She shut her own doors."

KeTebza5 posted:

"God didn't shut any doors for her, she did it by herself. Poor God."

Sweethesh21 didn't agree with Nonhle:

"It has never been God but it was her behaviour. Accountability is important."

Nomak7777 said:

"If you don't humble yourself, life will humble you."

Nonhle Thema gets candid about losing endorsements

