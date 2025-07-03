Yung Miami quickly went online to react to the verdict passed down by the jury in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case

The American rapper celebrated the ruling on Wednesday, 2 July, but her posts were deemed alarming

Social media users have been dragging the City Girls' former group member, calling her tone deaf

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' girlfriend, Yung Miami, celebrated after the jury passed the verdict in his sex trafficking trial. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/ Shareif Ziyadat

Source: Getty Images

Yung Miami reacts to Diddy's trial outcome

While many folks were led to believe that Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs had broken up, it turns out that might not be the case. The former City Girls group member was among those celebrating his 'victory' in the sex trafficking case.

Miami, who once dubbed herself Diddy's sugar baby, took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, to glorify the final verdict in his trial.

The disgraced rap mogul faced five criminal charges, two of which were very serious. Diddy faced charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities.

After failing to reach a conclusive verdict in the case, the jury finally arrived at a unanimous decision. Diddy was found guilty on only two of the five charges. The Mo Money Mo Problems rapper is guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities relating to his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another count relating to 'Jane.'

Miami had been previously roped into the case, and despite this, she remained silent. Well, right up until this very moment.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' girlfriend, Yung Miami, celebrated the verdict in his sex trafficking trial. Image Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Why is social media dragging Yung Miami?

After Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges related to Cassie and 'Jane,' Yung Miami posted a short clip of Justin Bieber in reaction to the verdict. She also took to X to post, "11:11" and added heart emojis.

This was labelled "gross" and "trashy" by many social media users, given the nature of the allegations against Diddy.

To give context, unverified rumours of Justin Bieber being one of Diddy's supposed victims quickly gained momentum. However, the Pop star distanced himself from these claims.

@SayheeseDGTL posted a screengrab of the IG story on X:

Yung Miami labelled gross for Diddy post

Beating the RICO case is no easy feat, and people praised Diddy's lawyers for this. However, peeps came for Miami and they dragged her for filth.

@hiiipriestesss exclaimed:

"I know that is not Justin Bieber! That's very gross of her."

@nottween sighed:

"Yung Miami celebrating a sexual deviant as a woman will be forever crazy to see."

@iamntyrell said:

"I hope Yung Miami is never allowed within touching distance of Cassie or Megan. A danger to society. Nasty."

@headnavy shared:

"Keep in mind, Yung Miami is the same woman who once said she would beat her son if he were gay. To her, being gay is worse than being an abuser."

Diddy's lawyer pushes for release

In a previous report from Briefly News, after the verdict was delivered in Diddy's trial, his lawyer requested that the judge release the rapper from prison immediately.

People were not impressed by the request that was made by Diddy's lawyer.

