Social media had been buzzing with more updates regarding the controversial American rapper Diddy's case

It was reported that the jury in the case was split on the ruling of the record producer

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the update

Fans reacted to the new update regarding Diddy's trial. Image: Dave Benett and MEGA/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Things seem to be at a standstill in terms of the controversial American rapper and record producer Diddy's trial. A new update regarding his ruling was shared on social media on Tuesday, 1st July 2025.

Recently, E! News reported that the jury in Sean John Combs' federal case couldn't reach a consensus on one of the charges against the star due to "unpersuadable" views. They also revealed that the case would resume in court on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

The update was shared on their Instagram page after Briefly News had reported that Diddy and Cassie Ventura's alleged text messages had been leaked.

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to the new update

Shortly after the news about Diddy's ongoing trial was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

mshollenbeck said:

"If he gets off on these charges, that would be the crime. But I will never ever listen to the music that he produced(s) again. I’m sure there are a lot of people in the industry who will stay away from him now. I pray that if he gets off, he suffers financially."

kall_me_karebear wrote:

"What we ALL completely missed was that he was smart! Women organised the guest list, the parties the planning so they looked well and compliant with these freak offs and parties. He moved his chess pieces with great ability. Regardless, justice is blind, and hopefully he does time and learns greatly that no one is above the law."

schmidtyp_jr responded:

"It seems like the jurors are afraid for their lives and/or repercussions of finding him guilty."

t_jenaire1 replied:

"If he goes free, that is because the powers that be aren't done with him; he just got a spanking or a little humiliation for biting the hand that fed him. If he is convicted, he probably won't get a lot of time."

icy_84 commented:

"There’s no way he isn’t going away for at least 5-10 years. If he were innocent of the lesser charges, the RICO would’ve been a no-brainer. Guilty on 4/5, which seems to be the right answer in terms of what the prosecution proved."

The jury in Diddy's trial split on his ruling. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Source: Getty Images

Diddy and Tyler Perry had plans before his arrest

Meanwhile, it turns out that Diddy had plans with a man who came under scrutiny in June 2025 after an employee made charges similar to the Bad Boy Records founder.

Briefly News reported that Diddy and Tyler Perry had business plans, which were ruined when Diddy was arrested. The duo, along with media mogul Byron Allen, had united and planned to grow their business portfolio with a bold acquisition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News