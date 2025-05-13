The family of controversial rapper Diddy pulled up as a sign of unity as the criminal case against the hip-hop star begins in New York

Over recent years, Diddy has been dragged through the mud after being accused of charges of sex trafficking and abuse

Netizens around the world reacted to the images of his children arriving at court, commenting on how tough it must be to see their father facing such extreme charges

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

As the criminal case against hip-hop superstar Diddy begins, his children arrive at the court walking hand-in-hand to show their support.

The trial began in New York, and the music mogul’s family was joined by thousands of fans who camped outside of the courtroom from as early as 4 am.

Diddy's children arrived at his criminal case hearing in New York. Image: BG048/Bauer-Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking and abuse, while a viral video showing him abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie has been circulating on social media.

Diddy's criminal case set to bring plenty of drama

Watch the children arrive in the video below:

Even though the case has only begun, there have already been plenty of twists and turns while the jury was finalised ahead of proceedings on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.

Having made his mark in the music and fashion world, Diddy has been accused of serious charges after allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse arose over recent years.

One of Diddy's baby mommas, Misa Hylton, arrived in a walker, according to the video below:

The music mogul is not the only famous name that has been linked with similar charges, as fellow hip-hop icon Jay-Z has also been linked.

As members of the public continue to drag Diddy through the mud, fellow celebrities such as talk show host Wendy Williams have come out against the rapper, saying he must be punished.

American rapper Diddy is one of the world biggest hip-hop stars and is facing criminal charges for abuse. Image: MEGA/GC Images and Samir Hussein/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans feel for Diddy’s children

Netizens worldwide reacted on social media to say they feel for Diddy’s children Quincy Brown, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

Doginalgm said the family is loyal:

"They are standing behind him no matter what. This is what loyalty means.”

Demhater11 is disgusted:

“Did they see the video of him and Cassie? How could you stand by that ?”

CobyValentine24 asked a question:

“You think they actually like their father, or they just supporting him to be in his will?”

Takebackusofa said they would have a different response:

“I would be MORTIFIED if that were my dad.”

Kimmiintx says Diddy will be punished:

“Not gonna help.”

Ninasdolcevida wants Diddy to suffer:

“Diddy is a monster.”

GhostKillers189 is not concerned:

“The court is just making everything look hard, but guess what, Diddy is having fun. Nothing will happen to him.”

Blvckbradshaw feels for the children:

“How do you separate your dad from his actions as a person? That has to be so heartbreaking for them as young women. Like, my brain wouldn't even be able to process. I read a lot of the court documents, and if they announced even 1/16 of what he's done already, I would be devastated.”

RyanKelleyOnX said the family has ulterior motives:

“Of course they showed up, Diddy’s been signing their checks for years. Now they’re scared the cash might stop.”

Tobyrozay said the children are suffering:

“This is actually a lot for the children.”

Nonhle Thema drops Mzansi's jaw with Diddy revleation

As reported by Briefly News, South African TV presenter Nonhle Thema shocked the nation after she revealed that she attended a Diddy house party.

Thema shocked the nation with revelations of what happened at the event, where she said she was approached sexually by several prominent figures.

Source: Briefly News