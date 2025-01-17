The American former TV and radio host Wendy Williams recently predicted rapper Diddy's fate

During a recent interview, the media personality claimed that the controversial star will spend the rest of his life in prison

Diddy is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after he was arrested in September 2024

Wendy Williams predicted Diddy's fate in prison. Image: Dave Benett/Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

The controversial American rapper and record label boss Sean 'Diddy' Combs became the talk of the town once again after his arrest on social media. Former US presenter Wendy Williams shared her predictions regarding his fate.

Why Wendy Williams believes Diddy will be in jail for life

Many netizens on social media have been wondering what will happen to the American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs after he was accused of multiple sexual assault cases.

Recently, during an interview with her niece at The Breakfast Club, Wendy Williams shared her thoughts on Diddy's arrest and also why she claimed that he will be spending the rest of his life in prison.

She said:

"As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I did about Diddy back in the day. And you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."

Wendy Williams made a grim prediction regarding Diddy's future. Image: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Diddy's arrest

