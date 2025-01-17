Wendy Williams Claims That Diddy Will Be in Prison for Life: “ It’s About Time, People”
- The American former TV and radio host Wendy Williams recently predicted rapper Diddy's fate
- During a recent interview, the media personality claimed that the controversial star will spend the rest of his life in prison
- Diddy is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after he was arrested in September 2024
The controversial American rapper and record label boss Sean 'Diddy' Combs became the talk of the town once again after his arrest on social media. Former US presenter Wendy Williams shared her predictions regarding his fate.
Why Wendy Williams believes Diddy will be in jail for life
Many netizens on social media have been wondering what will happen to the American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs after he was accused of multiple sexual assault cases.
Recently, during an interview with her niece at The Breakfast Club, Wendy Williams shared her thoughts on Diddy's arrest and also why she claimed that he will be spending the rest of his life in prison.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She said:
"As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I did about Diddy back in the day. And you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."
What you need to know about Diddy's arrest
- The American rapper and record label boss was arrested on Monday, 16 September, in New York based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York
- After his arrest, his mother, Janice Combs, was roasted on social after she defended her son against all the allegations against him
- In October 2024, Diddy was reported that he would remain in prison as his case was moved to May 2025
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly been throwing tantrums at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center
Diddy gets special treatment in prison on birthday
In a previous report from Briefly News, Diddy marked his 55th birthday in jail and was served a three-course meal. Diddy was served biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and oatmeal for breakfast.
Meanwhile, his lunch consisted of a cheese pizza, an Italian pasta salad, and green beans. Later that evening, Diddy was served chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za