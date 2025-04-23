Anele Mdoda shared more vibrant videos from her wedding day with lawyer Prince Buzza James

The 947 radio presenter showcased the beauty of the vibrant Xhosa tradition and left many of her fans reeling

In her latest video, a few ladies did a traditional Xhosa dance, and Mzansi could not stop gushing about their attire

South African media personality Anele Mdoda has shared some more videos from her wedding day, which took place recently. Mdoda is married to lawyer Prince Buzza James in a vibrant Xhosa traditional wedding.

Anele Mdoda shares more on her special day

Radio personality Anele Mdoda posted another video on her X page, capturing a traditional Xhosa dance done by the women at her wedding day. The ladies donned traditional gowns and spun on their heels while reciting a traditional song, paying homage to their clan.

Anele Mdoda and her now-husband Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James kept their relationship on the down low.

Watch the video posted by the 947 Anele and The Club host below:

Netizens react to Anele's wedding day video

Fans were in awe over Anele's wedding and the way the ladies were dressed to the T. Here are some of the reactions:

@Hollyreymusic reacted:

"Congratulations, Princess Anele."

@AfricanNapo shared:

"It was a beautiful wedding. Right on time for winter. The brother is lucky."

@AngelM133197 gushed:

"This is beautiful."

@IkhonaTuswa lauded:

"Congratulations Anele. All the best in your marriage, ntombi."

@Bigizzy1828 pleaded:

"Congratulations, my sista. Please return on the radio stations. Our mornings are boring without you."

@Nkosing79938324 shared:

"When you said 'thungisani; they took that seriously."

@curria_mm continued the lyrics of the song:

"Ngamamenemene, ngamalokonya, ngabaxabanisi, intweznomona."

@Small_Dumpy shared:

"Wow! You guys had a lot of fun, mos. Beautiful stuff. Congratulations to you and your husband."

@sogoni_phumla was in awe:

"Wow, so beautiful, the attire on point. All the ladies look very beautiful, ngumhlola. I can't stop watching bonanje."

Anele Mdoda shares video of cows entering home

After news of her wedding got out, Anele Mdoda continued sharing hints with her followers about what went down.

In a video prior to the one above, Anele posted a herd of cattle entering her home in the Eastern Cape. She captioned the video, "Princess Treatment."

Not much is known about Prince Bonelela, other than the fact that he is an admitted attorney of the South African High Court. On his wedding day, he got emotional, and the video caused a widespread buzz on social media.

Anele Mdoda said to have copied Zozibini Tunzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi had a few unsavoury remarks to say about Anele Mdoda’s Easter wedding. People debated among themselves after some people claimed she was copying former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi by trying to keep it a secret.

Netizens said that the 947 radio host was trying to replicate Tunzi, others said she was not keeping it a secret and congratulated her for tying the knot with Bonelela James.

