Anele Mdoda’s recent wedding has caused debate among local fans, with some suggesting that she tried to copy model Zozibini Tunzi by having a secret wedding

Mdoda married Bonelela James over the Easter weekend, while author Khaya Dlanga shared pictures of her special day

Local netizens reacted on social media to defend Mdoda, saying she did not keep her wedding a secret, and people should just be happy for her

Radio personality Anele Mdoda’s Easter wedding caused some debate among local fans after some claimed she was copying model Zozibini Tunzi by trying to keep it a secret.

While some fans said Radio 947 host Mdoda was trying to replicate Tunzi, others said she was not keeping it a secret and congratulated her for tying the knot with Bonelela James.

Fans claim Anele Mdoda copied Zozibini Tunzi's wedding.

Former Miss Universe impressed local fans after she got married to Luthando Bolowana on Saturday, 22 March 2025, in a traditional Xhosa wedding.

Fans draw comparisons between Anele Mdoda and Zozibini Tunzi’s weddings

Netizens questioned Mdoda's wedding on social media platform X:

Mdoda also celebrated her wedding with a traditional Xhosa ceremony, and questions were raised about the secrecy of the event after author Khaya Dlanga dropped pictures of the day.

Dlanga quickly removed his online message, making fans question if he had permission to share the pictures and if Mdoda wanted to keep the moment private as Tunzi did.

Tunzi shared images on her Instagram account:

The tweet sent by a local fan suggested that Mdoda had too many similarities to Tunzi’s special day while some fans suggested that it should not concern the public.

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda got married in a traditional Xhosa ceremony.

Fans weigh in on Mdoda’s wedding

Local netizens reacted on social media to say people should not talk badly about Mdoda’s wedding and should join in her happiness.

LeeLovesBey blamed Khaya Dlanga:

“I blame Khaya Dlanga for ruining the big reveal for her.”

iThando asked a question:

“Hayibo guys, how?”

Juniour1422907 says people should stop criticising:

“Females again, against women lol. Jah neh, lol.”

N.icoleK_SA says there is no issue:

“They both Xhosa and had a traditional wedding, don't be that person.”

BhekiBolt said Mdoda was not keeping a secret:

“She actually mentioned this on her feed way back. I doubt this was a surprise to people who actually follow Anele, you’re just a bitter girl who can’t celebrate other people’s nice things. I feel bad for your sisters or close female friends, you don’t seem to be a nice person.”

Latoyed is frustrated:

“Y'all like to compare nonsense, to be honest.”

Xhosa_Version was not fazed:·

“We don't care.”

Nonoza2020 wished Anele well:

“Congratulations Anele! Happy marriage, happy home.”

Zethembe07 defended Anele:

“She never hid the ring though. It was never a secret, just none of our business.”

NTokozo_02 said people should mind their business:

“Let the girl be happy. Leave her alone honestly, she deserves this and she deserves her privacy also. Let the girl be.”

Sizwe Dhlomo congratulates Anele Mdoda

As reported by Briefly News, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo congratulated colleague Anele Mdoda for tying the knot with Bonelela James.

Mdoda and James got married in a traditional Xhosa wedding ceremony that drew praise from fans across Mzansi including Dhlomo.

