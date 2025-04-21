Mzansi fans were curious after author Khaya Dlanga shared images of radio personality Anele Mdoda’s wedding

The radio personality tied the knot in a traditional Xhosa ceremony and fans questioned if Dlanga had permission to share the pictures

Local netizens reacted on social media to make their guesses about why Dlanga shared the images which were deleted soon after posting

South African author Khaya Dlanga caused a stir on social media after he deleted a post sharing pictures of Anele Mdoda’s wedding.

After the post was deleted, local fans questioned if the author of several books had permission to share images from the traditional Xhosa ceremony.

Fans questioned if author Khaya Dlanga had permission to share pictures of Anele Mdoda's wedding. Image: khayadlanga.

Source: Instagram

Mdoda surprised fans with her wedding after she tied the knot with Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James over the Easter weekend, while Dlanga’s social media activity raised some questions.

Khaya Dlanga causes a stir with pictures from Anele Mdoda’s wedding

Fans questioned if Dlanga had permission in the tweet below:

While Mdoda deleted the initial post, his Instagram account has a post showing pictures of the wedding and there is also a video of him dancing to celebrate the occasion.

Radio personality tied the knot with lawyer Bonelela James. Image: zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The author also wished the couple all of the best as the radio personality and lawyer celebrated with close friends and family.

Dlanga shared moments from the wedding on his Instagram account:

Fans weigh on Dlanga’s deleted post

Local netizens reacted on social media to ask questions about Dlanga’s social media activity while Mdoda recently made headlines after rocking a diamond ring at the 2025 Oscars.

KayBobii asked a question:

“Wedding?”

Unathi_jam was curious:

“Ewe. He quickly deleted but someone saved it and posted it again on the timeline.”

Nonitheotiginal thinks Dlanga had permission:

“I think so, 'cause he even tagged her.”

Mimzaaah2 made a suggestion:

“Ok I don't know the whole story but what if that was the plot vele, post and delete basale bekhuluma.”

Outta_Ctrl said Dlanga maybe made a mistake:

“Probably thought he scheduled the tweet to go out at the agreed date and didn’t do it properly. Can’t imagine that Anele wouldn’t have asked all of them not to post before she does. Too bad for him, shem.”

Thokosithando said Anele had a plan:

“Am sure Anele wanted to Zozibinied her wedding but ushisekile uchomi wakhe shame.”

AnathiInfo questioned if he had permission:

“I don’t think so, but it was probably an open secret.”

Lerato_lalove said Dlanga often shares deets:

“If ‘the gang’ go on holiday/party/whatever & they dont post anything. Always go to Khaya’s handles cause fo sho he will post.”

MbaliNk09783585 was looking for the pics:

“I also quickly went to his page after seeing them online but there was nothing.”

RoyaltyNzwakazi guessed an answer:

“I assumed that he got permission.”

