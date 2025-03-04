Fans are buzzing with speculation after noticing a big rock on Anele Mdoda's left ring finger

The renowned media personality returned empty-handed after attending the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles

During an Awkward Date with Lasizwe, the 947 Breakfast host hilariously shared why she is wearing the ring on her left hand

The internet is buzzing after Anele Mdoda flaunts a diamond ring on the Oscars red carpet. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular media personality Anele Mdoda has the internet buzzing after showing off a diamond ring at the 2025 Oscars red carpet. The 947 Breakfast host was nominated for the short film she co-produced, The Last Ranger, but returned empty-handed.

Anele Mdoda stuns on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

Anele Mdoda took to her verified Instagram account to thank designer Asanda Madyibi. The media personality graced the 2025 Oscars rocking a Xhosa-inspired red and black dress. She shared pictures of her walking the red carpet wearing the dress, which she said was the “most complimented dress at the Oscars”.

Captioning the pictures, Anele Mdoda shared the inspiration behind the dress and thanked Asanda Madyibi for bringing her brief to life.

“The most complimented dress at the Oscars was made by Asanda Madyibi. The Last Ranger is the first Xhosa anything to be nominated for an Oscar, so I thought it fitting to rock a Xhosa aesthetic. Umbhaco is Xhosa traditional wear and as you can see, it’s worldly and most importantly, regal. Thank you, Asanda. Brief nailed,” she captioned the pictures of her on the red carpet.

Netizens speculate after Anele Mdoda shows off diamond ring

While others focused on Anele Mdoda’s dress, eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed the diamond ring on her left ring finger, sparking speculation about her relationship status.

TshisaLive reports that one user asked:

“Ring finger Ma'am.”

Another congratulated Anele on her engagement, saying:

“Congratulations on the engagement. I did say last December that lobola is coming?”

Here are some of the comments:

mihlali_mehlomakulu gushed:

"Something about you, Asanda and red!!!! Hmmm, think about it 😍😍🔥🔥"

carolofori said:

"Sensational dress! You look amazing 😍"

zolamalinga said:

"Congratulations 👏👏 You looked gorgeous and represented us very well 👌👌👌"

mihlali_mehlomakulu praised:

"Does she ever miss the brief! Ate ate ate!!! Africa, your time is now!!!"

Anele Mdoda shares why she's wearing a diamond ring

In a new episode of Awkward Dates with Lasizwe Dambuza, Anele Mdoda addressed the diamond ring on her finger.

Anele Mdoda opens up to Lasizwe on why she's wearing a diamond ring. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

When Lasizwe asked why she was wearing a ring, Anele responded:

“'Cause I'm married."

In a lighthearted moment, Anele shared that her 'husband' hasn't shot anyone in a while. She said:

"Don't be scared. He hasn't shot someone in so long. Plus he's going blind so if you squint your eye, he can't get you."

Anele Mdoda exposes Uber driver who threatened her in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda shared details of a terrifying Uber ride.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Anele Mdoda alleged that her Uber driver threatened to harm her after she selected the “don’t talk to me option”.

Source: Briefly News