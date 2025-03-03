South African media personality Anele Mdoda attended the Oscars on Monday, 3 March 2025

The 947 radio host was nominated for the short film she co-produced, The Last Ranger, which she came back empty-handed

Many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating her and others said otherwise regarding her attendance at the Oscars

Anele Mdoda got nominated at the Oscars in 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African media personality Anele Mdoda has been a busy bee this past few years, making sure that she plastered her name at the top globally as she was recently internationally recognised.

Anele Mdoda nominated at the Oscars

Once again the fearless South African media personality Anele Mdoda was recently nominated for the Oscars 2025 for a short film she co-produced titled The Last Ranger.

The 947 radio host was seen attending the Oscars on Monday, 3 March 2025, where she came back empty-handed as she didn't win the award she was nominated for.

Mdoda posted several photos of herself and other people at the international award ceremony's red carpet on her Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"I can’t believe we are at the Oscars!!!! Nominated. A little girl from Tsolo!!! A whole Executive Producer."

See the post below:

Fans react to Anele attending the Oscars

After sharing the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section congratulating her and others said otherwise regarding her attendance at the Oscars. See some of their reactions below:

@Nomagugu_xo said:

"Look at that, dreams do come true. Congratulations mama."

@Nkulerrrh wrote:

"You just need to be kind and stop faking ubuntu and come down to earth ngoba uphakeme."

@MbaliMthimunye8 responded:

"From presenting at the Oscars to now being nominated well done Anele!"

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie commented:

"Well done @Anele, this is super inspirational. You and your whole team made South Africa proud by having the vision and seeing this great documentary through to the end, and look at where we are now. In our eyes you were already a winner before you got there."

@nirvananokwe replied:

"What’s crazy beautiful is that you were hosting the Oscars Celebration dinner last year with #1942DonJulio 🥹🤍 Many deserved congratulations to you!"

Anele Mdoda returned home empty-handed after attending the Oscars. Image: Oupa Bopape

