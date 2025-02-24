Renowned media personality Anele Mdoda shared how her Uber driver threatened to harm her

After she shared a video of her harrowing ride in Cape Town, Uber offered to assist her

South Africans were divided, with some supporting Anele Mdoda while others doubted her version of events

Anele Mdoda shared how an Uber driver threatened to harm her unprovoked. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Popular radio personality Anele Mdoda has left Mzansi shaken after sharing a scary Uber experience in Cape Town in which a driver had threatened her. The media personality previously called out Uber after a woman shared an attempted kidnapping incident.

Anele Mdoda exposes Uber driver who threatened her in Cape Town

The host of 947’s Anele and the Club shared details of the incident on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

In a now-deleted post, she said the yet-to-be-identified driver was upset that she selected the 'don’t talk to me' option when she had requested an Uber. To prevent the matter from escalating, Anele Mdoda revealed that she pretended to be on Instagram Live.

“My Uber driver tonight was upset that I had picked the don’t talk to me option. He then said, “In my country, we would rape you to teach you a lesson” and I had to fake being on Instagram Live to get home safe,” she shared on X.

After they eventually arrived at the hotel where she was staying, the Uber driver allegedly started yelling at her. Anele alleges that a couple witnessed the whole incident.

“Then when he got to my hotel, he started shouting at me and I really recorded and this is what ensued and there was a couple that could see I was under duress,” Anele wrote.

After Anele shared details of the traumatising incident, Uber responded in the comments section and offered to assist her.

“We are sorry to hear about this. Kindly provide us with a phone number/email address linked to your account and the trip date and time via DM to assist further. Appreciate your understanding,” Uber said.

Mzansi divided after Anele Mdoda shares video of scary Uber ride

In the comments section, fellow South Africans shared similar experiences. One netizen shared that Uber had blocked her account when she reported a similar incident. Others started poking holes at Anele’s story while others threatened to boycott Uber until the matter is resolved.

Here are some of the reactions:

@UzileFudge shared:

“Went through the exact same thing in Joburg 2 years ago in an Uber. I reported the incident and used their "emergency help" option when I was still on the ride. Instead of Uber assisting me, they decided to block my account. I made countless inquiries💔😪”

@TerryJulianLive argued:

“What you are saying and his behaviour isn't matching up. He literally doesn't say anything to you and you are disrespecting him when you open the door and you suddenly get some courage lol. I honestly think you're being dishonest. I don't believe you.”

@shenengu82971 said:

“Anele you are being very unfair with this recording. It’s very vague. We don't get to hear the guy threatening to harm you at all. Yes, his conduct in trying to grab your phone was repulsive beyond reproach but the story remains blurred. We can't even use this as an exhibit in court.”

@nicopampier highlighted:

“This is becoming a real problem. This is like the 7th post of on X people complaining about Uber experiences.”

@B3Bshon said:

“Uber, this guy foreigner must be arrested and be removed from your services. Women are not safe with him. I stop using your services until you take action.”

@Maximum66163302 remarked:

“You say nothing on your show about illegal immigration in our country, you thought what is happening to many won’t happen to you.”

SA divided after Anele Mdoda exposed an Uber driver who threatened her.

Emtee slams Bolt for hiring convicted criminals as drivers

Meanwhile, rapper Emtee highlighted how another e-hailing company hires convicted criminals.

In 2023, Emtee slammed Bolt for endangering the lives of its passengers, particularly ladies. In its response, Bolt was defensive and accused Emtee of trying to soil its image.

Two friends assaulted by Bolt driver during night out

Anele Mdoda’s experience isn’t an isolated incident. In 2023, Briefly News reported how two friends were assaulted by a Bolt driver while enjoying a night out with friends in Cape Town.

The driver reportedly handed himself over to the police after he trended on social media for the attack.

