A video has gone viral of the moment a purported e-hailer attempts to abduct to kidnap a female rider in a Johannesburg suburb

The incident happened in affluent Hyde Park, with the woman seen fighting off one of her would-be kidnappers to thwart them

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News police had not made an arrest as of Sunday, 2 March

Uber SA spokesperson Cassie Jaganyi was yet to confirm whether there was a connection between the platform and the incident

A quick-thinking woman firmly stood her ground as a supposed e-hailer tried to kidnap her in an affluent area of Johannesburg. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

JOHANNESBURG — An attempted abduction, caught on CCTV, is sending shivers down SA's spine, more than a week since the chilling incident in Johannesburg.

It comes after a Tanzanian national visiting South Africa fended off would-be abductors in footage which has since gone viral online.

Woman fends of would-be kidnappers

Netwerk24 first reported on the story after Sarah Scott fought her attackers while visiting her friend in an affluent part of the city — Hyde Park.

Scott, 44, was on a two-week holiday in South Africa.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Friday, 21 February 2025, as she waited for an e-hailing ride outside the address.

In a dramatic clip posted on the @sa_crime X page on 27 February, the woman is seen standing in the driveway, waiting for the service to arrive. A lone figure then emerges, walking in Scott's direction ahead of the car and pretending to walk past as a ruse not to blow his cover and panic in his would-be target.

Scott looks to see where the man has gone just as the car she requested, which appears to be a white VW Polo sedan, pulls up.

Noticing that he had circled her, her panic became instantly visible.

Watch the clip below:

Scott described the incident in detail, painting a picture of sheer courage in the face of horror.

"I had my phone in my hand, and I cracked my screen guard by squeezing my phone so tightly. Normally, my handbag is over my shoulder, but I clutched it [on this occasion].

"And, yeah, he just tried to take my phone, push me toward the car and just then, the door flung open and there was a man inside. He tried to pull me in and he said you're said, 'You're coming with us tonight lady'."

She credited her physical strength and grit-like determination for holding out and resisting the near abduction while letting out a guttural scream.

"Luckily, I'm strong. And, so, I elbowed him and wriggled around towards the back of the car. I was screaming and what came over me was this lion's roar. I didn't scream from my throat, I screamed from my belly."

In response to a Briefly News media inquiry, Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said there hadn't been an arrest as of 2 March.

He said an attempted kidnapping investigation is underway.

At the time of publishing this story, Uber South Africa spokesperson Cassie Jaganyi had not responded to questions about the platform's connection to the incident. Meanwhile, the harrowing event sparked a torrent of reactions online.

Many lamented it, while more applauded the woman for fighting her way through her ordeal. Briefly News looks at the feverish commentary.

@BeigeJourney wrote:

"Is there a safe shuttle women can use? Sometimes we have to be out at night and I don’t mean partying. Driving at night is also so scary. The crime in this country is affecting the quality of life. And no one will do anything about it."

@Namritha_ mentioned:

"What area should this [be] in? Thankfully, she is okay! Women need personal safety gadgets at all times."

@Kokkiedekock questioned:

"When will women learn that it is no longer safe to travel alone at night in this country?"

@mufasa2030 offered:

"Safety tip: Wait inside till the Uber guy confirms that he is outside."

@Evidence_Shongw agreed:

"I don’t understand people who wait outside for the Uber. Go outside when your Uber arrives."

