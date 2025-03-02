The Nigerian national who was involved in a horrific crash in Sea Pont, Cape Town, on 1 March 2025, has spoken about his experiences

He posted on social media that he is thankful for surviving the incident in which he was recorded speeding at 200km/h in a residential area

South Africans called for his arrest and slammed him for his reckless driving, which resulted in the accident

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — A Nigerian artist is relieved he survived an accident in Sea Point, Cape Town, on 1 March 2025. South Africans are calling for him to be arrested for negligent driving.

What happened in Sea Point?

3GAR BABY, the driver of the MacLaren supercar that crashed in Sea Point, is a Nigerian musician who purchased his Maclaren in 2023 to celebrate his rising musical career. However, his career almost came to a grinding halt after he crashed while hurtling down the road at breakneck speed.

What did he say?

A video of the incident went viral, and it captured the moment 3GAR lost control of his car. He fortunately survived the accident and sustained injuries. Sanele Nkosi shared an update on his @sanelenkosixx X account. It revealed that shortly after the accident, 3GAR posted on his Instagram account that he was thankful to God for life and that his life could have been over.

South Africans want him arrested

Netizens were not pleased with the man's reckless driving and demanded that he face the full gamut of the law.

Sage said:

"Grateful? He needs to be arrested for reckless driving. Also, they must test him for drugs, too."

Your girlfriend's boyfriend said:

"200 not on a highway but on the street. Straight jail." "

Mhlengi Mpungose said:

"This reckless driving, especially in a residential area, has got to come with consequences."

Sammy said:

"This is how stupid people recklessly take innocent lives. I also wonder what the next move of the car rental company will be."

GloriaK said:

"He needs to be arrested after recovery to set a precedent that this behaviour is wrong. Because I'm sure him and his buddies have been doing this and getting away with it."

One Phuti said:

"I don't think he understands that he was driving at 5 times the speed limit in a suburban area."

