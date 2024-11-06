An earth-shattering collision between three heavy trucks on a KZN route was caught in the rear-view footage

CLIFFDALE — Another horrific crash on a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) route, showing a collision involving three trucks, was caught on camera.

The @TrafficSA X page posted spine-chilling rear-view footage of a speeding 18-wheeler getting sandwiched between a stationary and moving truck.

Massive KZN N3 West truck collision

The video caption suggests the heavy multi-vehicle crash happened on the KZN N3 West route near Cliffdale, outside Durban West.

The footage's timestamp revealed that the accident occurred on Sunday, 2 November 2024, at about 5:52 a.m.

Noticeably, it is still bright outside, ruling out weather conditions as a possible cause of the accident. Another glaring detail is the speed at which the truck whose footage is seen travels — 25km.

The 27-clip starts with an uneventful view of the road.

To the left, several cones can be seen in the emergency lane, suggesting that roadworks are in progress.

As the truck approaches and passes a stationary road construction vehicle, a man in safety gear can be seen standing outside it in the emergency lane.

A split second later, chaos erupts as the heavy vehicle barrelling down the road collides into the back of and between the moving and stationary juggernauts.

The impact sends debris an explosion of debris and a veil of dark smoke into the air before clearing, revealing the extent of the wreckage.

At the same time, the man standing outside, who was blissfully unaware of the incoming danger until the point of impact, could be seen on the other side of the barricade, seemingly on the ground.

Several co-workers surround him, including others climbing out of the emergency roadway vehicle.

Meanwhile, the initially moving truck stopped while the third was out of view. The spine-chilling clip garnered nearly 460,000 views within the 60 hours since it was posted.

Dashcam shows 8 KZN youth crashing

In another chilling incident, footage of the eight youngsters killed in a horrific crash on the N2 Mandeni in northern KZN on 11 October emerged.

The video, posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, surfaced three days after another clip showed the group filming themselves getting ready to travel.

