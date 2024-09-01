Twelve people died when an SUV and a bakkie collided head-on on the R622 Mooi Plaza route on Saturday

Meanwhile, a police car collided head-on with a bus in Limpopo but did not result in any fatalities on Friday

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News police opened a culpable homicide docket

Limpopo police Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told Briefly News that authorities were probing a reckless driving case

A deadly crash in KwaZulu-Natal claimed 12 lives, while in Limpopo, a police car collided head-on with a bus. Images: @MDNnewss

GREYTOWN — A head-on collision between an SUV and a bakkie claimed 12 lives near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natalat the weekend.

Nine people were travelling in the bakkie and five in a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

KZN cops probe crash that killed 12

The crash killed 11 people, who were pronounced dead at the scene, and another on Sunday — raising the death toll to 12 — after three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The deadly crash happened on the R622 Mooi Plaza route on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News that Greytown police were investigating culpable homicide.

"Twelve people were pronounced dead in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon. Nine of the victims were travelling in the bakkie. The cause of the accident is still under investigation," said Netshiunda.

SAPS bakkie crashes in Limpopo

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating a head-on collision between a cop car and a bus.

Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told a Briefly News reporter that a reckless or negligent driving case was under investigation.

He said the crash happened on Friday, 30 August, near the Tshitomboni village. However, no people died.

Ledwaba did not divulge how many officers were in their police car, saying it would form part of an investigation. He said no lives were lost in the crash.

