Eskom has implemented Stage 2 loadshedding from 4 pm on 24 April until 5 am on Friday, 25 April 2025

The power utility blamed a higher-than-expected electricity demand, coupled with the loss of generation units

South Africans didn't believe the excuse, with many saying that it was because the Value-Added Tax hike was scrapped

Eskom announced Stage 2 loadshedding, but many were expecting it. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Loadshedding has reared its ugly head again, and South Africans are furious.

It's not just that load shedding is back, but also the timing of the announcement that has angered many.

Eskom announced on social media that it was implementing Stage 2 power cuts, just 14 minutes after they had begun. It also implemented loadshedding on the same day the Value-Added Tax hike was scrapped.

Stage 2 loadshedding was implemented suddenly

The power utility announced it was implementing Stage 2 power cuts on Thursday, 24 April 2025, until 5 am on Friday, 25 April. Eskom cited higher-than-expected electricity demand as one of the reasons for the sudden decision, noting that there were others as well.

“The higher-than-expected electricity demand, coupled with the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance, has placed significant strain on the system,” the utility’s Daphne Mokwena said.

Eskom also appealed to all South Africans to use electricity sparingly during this period of high demand to assist in maintaining grid stability.

VAT increase to blame for loadshedding?

The announcement of loadshedding didn’t come as a surprise to many, as social media users expected something after the VAT increase was scrapped.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the proposed 0.5% increase was done away with, due to the African National Congress failing to receive the support it needed for the hike.

With the party failing to push through the hike, many said they expected to be punished for it.

Here's how social media reacted:

@zandy_thabethe said:

“No, you are not sorry for anything. The strange thing about this useless organisation is that it pulls this stunt whenever there are hot current affairs in the country. It is a pattern.”

@sanizwe added:

“Ah, welcome back. We've been waiting for you. Happy VAT Day.”

@ruands2008 stated:

“Thanks for the heads up, 15 minutes after you started.”

@danielranoko said:

“Yah neh. So, no VAT and loadshedding starts.”

@IamChanteFourie added:

“So, no VAT made you this upset to hold us hostage and punish us? You guys are tyrants.”

@sowazis noted:

“You do this every time there is a decision taken against the ANC/Government. We see you, Eskom.”

@PretyBlcvkThorn added:

“As expected, the ANC didn’t get their VAT, and now they toy with electricity. We are used to it.”

@Sovereign141 stated:

“Translation: The VAT increase was reversed, so now we're punishing everyone.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News