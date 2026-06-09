The Weather Girls warned South Africans about a series of cold fronts sweeping the country from 8 to 12 June 2026 in a TikTok video posted on Monday. Three cold fronts are tracking across the country this week, with the strongest one bringing rain to Cape Town and the Winelands on Thursday. Most of South Africa will stay dry, but the southwestern Cape faces the coldest and wettest stretch of the week.

A supercell on South of Heilbronn, photographed from castle Stettenfels. Image: Boris Jordan Photography

Source: Getty Images

According to the Weather Girls, the first front slides over the southwestern Cape on Monday, bringing light rain to the region. Two more follow, with the third arriving on Thursday, packing the most punch.

Here is what to expect day by day

Tuesday brings cool conditions across the southern Cape and the Free State. KwaZulu-Natal stays milder, with temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper 20s further north.

Wednesday offers a brief warm-up along the western coast before the front closes in. The Free State stays cold, with Bloemfontein expected to reach only 19°C.

Thursday is the day to watch across the southwestern Cape. The stronger cold front pushes into Cape Town and the Winelands, bringing heavier showers to the city and its surrounds. The eastern coast stays warm ahead of the system, with the Lowveld holding onto temperatures in the upper 20s.

Friday sees cooler conditions spread further across the southwestern Cape and Free State, with most areas staying below 20°C. Pretoria holds around 23°C, while the northern KwaZulu-Natal coast remains warm.

Watch the video below:

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The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued multiple severe weather warnings for Thursday, 04 June 2026.

A national disaster has been officially classified across six South African provinces following a week of extreme weather.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that 18 people have died as a result of the severe weather.

Source: Briefly News