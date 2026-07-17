Police arrested 69 people after looting broke out during an anti-immigrant protest in Jeffreys Bay on Thursday

At least 23 spaza shops were looted and several foreign nationals were moved to a temporary shelter for their safety

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner warned that police will not hesitate to act against lawlessness in the region

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Violence erupted in Jeffreys Bay. Image:@CrimeWatchZW/X

Source: Twitter

JEFFREYS BAY - Sixty-nine people are in custody after an anti-immigrant protest in Jeffreys Bay descended into looting on Thursday morning, with police warning the situation remains unstable.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a march planned for the Oceanview area turned violent, resulting in the arrests of individuals aged between 18 and 52. All face charges of public violence, and Gantana said further arrests remain possible as the investigation continues.

At least 23 spaza shops were looted during the unrest. Several foreign nationals were moved to a temporary shelter to keep them safe. One person sustained injuries and was hospitalised. The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Situation remains tense in Kouga Region

Gantana said police have intensified their visibility in Jeffreys Bay and reinforced personnel across the broader Kouga region, with additional law enforcement resources deployed to contain any further flare-ups.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said manpower in the district had been bolstered. He appealed to community leaders to engage with residents and encourage lawful behaviour.

"We are calling on local leaders to address residents so that they can act responsibly and within the bounds of the law," Ncata said. "Police will not hesitate to act on lawlessness."

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Part of a wider nationwide campaign

The Jeffreys Bay unrest is the latest in a series of anti-immigration incidents that have swept across South Africa over recent weeks. In Alexandra, one person was shot dead during the looting of foreign-owned shops. In Hillbrow, two people, including a 17-year-old, were wounded in a shooting that prompted a soldier deployment on 30 June.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced a R600 million policing operation ahead of that date, with SAPS deployed across all nine provinces in response to the growing unrest.

The campaign has since reached Garankuwa, Mthwalume, KuGompo City and Olievenhoutbosch. Organisers have been targeting foreign traders, both documented and undocumented.

Five arrested for looting in Hammarsdale

Briefly News reported that five suspects, including a 14-year-old teenager were arrested for business burglary in Hammarsdale during the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, officers responded swiftly to reports of a group breaking into businesses at Woody Glen in the Mpumalanga township. The incident occurred on Embuthweni Main Road at Unit 4. Netshiunda confirmed that one suspect was caught inside a shop, while police cornered four others as they attempted to flee.

Source: Briefly News