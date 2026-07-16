The South African Police Service has offered a reward for information on the murder of a Ghanaian national in Nyanga

Bashira Issaka, a Ghanaian national, was killed in a shooting incident in Nyanga on 29 June 2026, in front of his shop

South Africans weighed in on the matter, questioning why so much money was offered for this case when similar killings of locals go unrewarded

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SAPS has offered a R50,000 reward for info on a Ghanaian national’s murder, but South Africans were not impressed. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The South African Police Service has announced a R50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the murder of Bashira Issaka.

Issaka, a Ghanaian national, was killed in a shooting incident in Nyanga on 29 June 2026 in front of his hair salon and shoe repair shop. According to police, the alleged perpetrator had demanded a protection fee from the victim.

The announcement has drawn significant public attention, with many South Africans questioning why a substantial cash incentive was attached to this particular case while similar deaths involving local victims have historically gone without such offers.

Protection fees behind the killing

According to initial reports, authorities believe the murder was connected to the illegal practice of extorting protection fees from businesses and residents, rather than stemming from illegal immigration-related tensions that have dominated national headlines in recent months.

Protection fee rackets have long plagued several South African communities, with perpetrators demanding payment in exchange for so-called security and resorting to violence against those who refuse or fail to pay.

Public reaction to the reward

The announcement triggered sharp debate on social media, with several users expressing scepticism and frustration.

Monde Lolly Totoba wrote:

"It's protection fee related, not illegal immigration related."

Nana Lyon Yeboah commented:

"Even if it were R500,000, I would remain silent."

Olwethu Mawonga asked:

"How long have South Africans been killed for protection fees. I have never heard of a reward, or is it me who has never listened?"

Mpho Khonyane questioned:

"What about the many South Africans who died because of the very same reason?"

Khensani Mashego remarked:

"SAPS got money, neh?"

Source: Briefly News