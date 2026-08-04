South African users can now request Bolt rides through ChatGPT after installing the official Bolt plugin available globally

Customers can compare routes, view fare estimates and check driver arrival times before booking rides

Payments remain processed through the Bolt app, while in-chat payments are planned for future updates

A Bolt vehicle speeding on a road. Image: Chigozie Chima

Source: Facebook

South Africans can now request Bolt rides through ChatGPT after a new integration launched on 4 August 2026. The feature became available across all Bolt markets, including South Africa, giving users another way to plan and arrange trips.

The update allows customers to install the Bolt plugin through ChatGPT and request rides using natural language. Users can receive fare estimates, compare route options and check pickup points before completing bookings through the Bolt app.

The new feature arrives as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly common in daily routines worldwide. Companies are introducing AI-powered services as consumers rely on digital tools for planning activities.

Once the plugin is installed, customers can interact directly with Bolt inside ChatGPT. They can review estimated fares, compare available routes and identify convenient pickup locations before travelling.

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Trip details are then transferred directly into the Bolt app for completion. Payments continue through the Bolt platform during the initial rollout period worldwide.

Bolt says AI can make travel planning easier

According to Accenture’s Consumer Pulse Research 2025, AI continues influencing travel decisions globally. The research surveyed more than 18,000 consumers across fourteen countries during the study period.

The report found that eighty per cent of travellers now use AI tools for travel planning. More than half also indicated willingness to allow AI systems to manage travel arrangements.

South African users are expected to benefit from the same functionality available internationally. The integration offers another option for planning journeys before confirming transport requests.

“South Africans are increasingly embracing AI to simplify everyday tasks, and mobility should be no different,” said Simo Kalajdzic, Senior Operations Manager at Bolt South Africa.

“Whether you’re planning a night out, heading to the airport or travelling to a meeting, you can now ask ChatGPT for a Bolt ride, compare your options and get a fare estimate in seconds. The experience only requires users to install the Bolt plugin in ChatGPT, making requesting a ride more seamless than ever.”

Bolt confirmed that direct in-chat payments are planned for a future update. Until then, payments will continue being processed securely through the Bolt application.

More about Bolt

Bolt South Africa has permanently suspended drivers who share their accounts and is checking driver identities multiple times every week.

Bolt held the official launch of its electric vehicle initiative in Cape Town on Friday, 15 May 2026.

SA's Bolt platform received its Certificate of Registration from the NPTR on 27 February 2026, and became the first major ride-hailing platform to comply.

Source: Briefly News