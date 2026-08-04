A boutique seller posted a screenshot of influencer Cyan Boujee purchasing a Louis Vuitton duffel bag for R1,600

The post reignited questions about the DJ's luxury lifestyle after a previous photo-stealing controversy

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes after the seller publicly named Cyan as a happy customer

Cyan Boujee allegedly bought a R1,600 Ffke LV bag. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

A screenshot shared on X has put influencer Honour Zuma, better known as Cyan Boujee, in an awkward spot, and this time it was the seller who did the most damage.

A boutique page called Kayla Dlamini's Boutique posted what appears to be a receipt or order confirmation showing Cyan purchasing a Louis Vuitton duffel bag for R1,600, a price that is a fraction of what an authentic LV bag would cost.

The post was captioned: "The baddest b in the block bought the LV duffel bag for R1600. Sesi Cyan is my spirit animal."

Some users pointed out that a second-hand DL bag costs R53K, but Cyan opted to allegedly purchase a fake one for way less. The star previously defended herself from claims she fakes her lifestyle by flaunting the bag.

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Cyan Boujee's luxury claims under fire again

The timing could not be worse for the South African content creator, who boasts 1.1 million followers under the handle @cyan.boujee24 and has built her online persona around a lavish, high-end lifestyle. She had previously been accused of stealing photos from American luxury content creator Kernsters in an Instagram photo dump, with the images allegedly showing off designer bags. Cyan denied those claims at the time, but the latest screenshot has reopened the debate about whether her lifestyle is as expensive as she portrays.

The seller, seemingly realising the post was causing a stir, responded to comments hinting she was considering deleting it. Singer Buhlebendalo even jumped into the comments, writing: "Chomi, if I buy, please don't post me 🤩" — to which Kayla replied: "I won't post you my love, I am even thinking of taking down this post yazi 🥹💕"

Another user, @ituu.kerii, summed up what many were thinking: "😂😂ngeke sithenge kuwe yazi ngoba wena you post happy customers".

Cyan Boujee allegedly bought a R1,600 fake LV bag. Imag: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The post quickly spread across timelines, and South Africans had plenty to say:

@ConniedIamini4: "Why did the seller post this mara 😭😭😭."

@MofokengBarbara: "Happy customer 😂."

@DuduNgubane3: "This is the exact reason I don't buy on WhatsApp because wth."

@MofokengBarbara: "LoL she wanted to prove a point 😂."

@Marcia_____: "Reminds me of that pale girl that sells bleaching products 😭😭 she posted Mimi when she was purchasing/enquiring."

@MofokengBarbara: "LoL, this is embarrassing? 😂"

Why did Cyan deactivate her Instagram account

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee reportedly deactivated both her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

ChrisExcel102 fuelled speculation by suggesting a connection between Cyan Boujee's disappearance from social media and the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

Source: Briefly News