Cyan Boujee posted a TikTok video showing off her Louis Vuitton bag after Mzansi accused her of stealing luxury photos from American creator Kernsters

Fans claimed Cyan used someone else's Instagram photo in her own photo dump to fake a soft life she doesn't have

Mzansi is divided over whether the video clears her name or proves she ran to buy the bag after getting caught

Cyan Boujee responded to allegations that she stole a photo. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after being accused of passing off another creator's luxury photos as her own, and her response has only added fuel to the fire. The South African influencer posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, 29 July 2026, showing herself with a Louis Vuitton bag, set to J. Cole's Power Trip, seemingly as a direct rebuttal to the allegations swirling around her.

Cyan Boujee responds to fake lifestyle rumours

The drama kicked off after eagle-eyed followers noticed that a photo in Cyan Boujee's Instagram dump appeared to match content posted by American luxury lifestyle creator Kernsters. Fans accused Cyan of lifting the image and presenting it as her own to maintain a soft life image she couldn't afford. The receipts spread fast, and the pressure on her to respond grew just as quickly.

Rather than address the claims in words, Cyan, who previously sparked pregnancy rumours, let the bag do the talking, filming herself with the Louis Vuitton item and posting it to TikTok. The strategy, however, landed differently than she may have hoped.

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X user @LehulaMary captured the mood perfectly, writing:

"You guys really forced Cyan Boujee to make a whole video just to show us the LV bag 😭"

Watch Cyan Boujee's TikTok video showing off the bag below:

Mzansi reacts as Cyan Boujee debunks fake lifestyle

The video drew sharp reactions from across social media, with many refusing to accept it as proof of anything other than a last-minute shopping trip.

@Pinkdoll_love wrote:

"We are not kids; she stole that picture."

@annalananicole pointed out the nuance:

"She has the bag; they both have the bag, but the picture is the other one's pic."

@dontdorh was blunt:

"She stole the picture ke point blank period. It's the same picture"

@Kels18969093615 wasn't buying the timing either:

"No girl ran to Marabastad, you hear me? Look at that colour 😩😭"

@spicegirlixx speculated:

"Maybe she went to small street fast fast 🏃‍♀️ 🤔"

@SireOfNations took a more philosophical view:

"Making a whole video to prove a bag is real is the saddest part; nobody owes strangers a receipt"

@Yayobeats1 added:

"This life got to be the saddest, constantly seeking validation must be so tiring yoh"

@kabelomkansiP suggested:

"She went to buy it after we noticed"

Even @sthedoingtingss noticed something else entirely:

"Her appearance changed"

Cyan Boujee shared a TikTok in response to photo theft allegations. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee responds to doubters after R10 million mansion purchase

This isn't the first time Cyan Boujee has been criticised for allegedly faking her lifestyle.

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee shared a TikTok after MacG questioned her claim of buying a R10 million mansion.

The TikTok consisted of an old clip of the social media influencer explaining her financial situation and earnings.

Source: Briefly News