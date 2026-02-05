Social media users have raised suspicions after Cyan Boujee announced that she would not be accepting bookings

The YouTuber's management revealed that she has closed her bookings until further notice, leaving many to speculate that Cyan may be pregnant

This comes after she was booked back-to-back over the 2025 festive season, only to announce that she would not be available for the next eight months

Cyan Boujee is reportedly turning down gigs until the festive season. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after YouTuber-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee announced that she would not be accepting new bookings.

On 4 February 2026, the influencer's management team reportedly announced that she had closed her bookings until October, meaning she would be off for eight months.

Posted by BuzzLifenews, the announcement flyer revealed that Cyan would only resume her bookings roster during the festive season; however, she will complete the bookings confirmed prior to the decision being made.

This comes after the controversial influencer became one of the most-booked performers during the 2025 festive season with back-to-back bookings.

Cyan Boujee's management reportedly announced that she would not be accepting bookings until after October 2026. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

In what's described by BuzzLifenews as Cyan's attempt at "giving other DJs a chance" to secure bookings, the influencer is seemingly using her time to recuperate after a busy year, with her trip to Dubai being part of her recovery.

However, the online community was quick to discuss the "real" reason Cyan was taking time off. From pregnancy rumours to claims that she may have gone under the knife for again another cosmetic procedure.

Without a formal statement from Cyan herself, social media is left to speculate on what truly inspired the sudden break.

See Cyan Boujee's announcement below.

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's months-long break

The reactions to the announcement were immediate, with online users claiming Cyan was pregnant and needed time to rest before returning to the spotlight. This, despite the influencer's revelations about once terminating a pregnancy. Read some of their comments below

MuloiwaThendo said:

"I know maternity leave when I see it."

_ayanda_sengane asked:

"So, she'll give birth in September or October?"

HermaineM claimed:

"Cyan Boujee just announced her pregnancy."

SiphoMqadi015 speculated:

"I take it she picked up a pregnancy during December."

Nathimlotshwa asked:

"Is she pregnant?"

Meanwhile, others speculated that the influencer may have gone under the knife again for another procedure.

Poohmaey_Twin asked:

"Nah, she’s going under the knife again in 8 months?"

Denzhetshikala2 asked:

"Is she healing from something?"

mpolo_charmaine speculated:

"New BBL coming."

Critics in the comments section were quick to dismiss the narrative that Cyan Boujee was turning down gigs out of a sense of generosity. Pointing to the fact that the influencer’s entry into DJing had been driven by financial gain, online users argued that while the idea of her stepping aside to help others secure bookings sounded noble, it was a highly improbable explanation for her cancellations.

