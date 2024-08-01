Cyan Boujee revealed that she became a DJ to pass the time, not because it's her passion, as she prefers the beauty and fashion industry

The media personality shared her views in an interview on X, explaining that she enjoys looking fashionable and doing makeup

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, with some applauding her honesty and others criticizing her for publicly admitting her lack of passion for DJing

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee has revealed the real reason why she became a DJ. The star who has been slammed for her whack DJing skills, said the career was not even her passion.

Cyan Boujee has explained why she became a DJ. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee reveals why she became a DJ

Cyan Boujee rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when she revealed that she only became a DJ to pass the time. The star, speaking in an interview shared on X by MDN News, said DJing is not her passion.

The popular media personality said her passion is being in the beauty and fashion industry. Cyan added that she loves to always look on point. She said:

"I am not even joking; it's not my passion at all. My passion is beauty, looking like a fashionista, getting my make-up done, skincare, everything. That is what I am really into."

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's video

Social media users weighed in on Cyan's video. Some applauded her for being honest, while others said she shouldn't have publicly said that.

@DDT_PM said:

"At least she's being honest and not being fake like abo Thuli P."

@lekoloanemanam2 commented:

"Who is booking her?"

@mnm_meya wrote:

"Just to have something to hide that she's selling for money."

@WolfLXXXVIII added:

That is not a great response, especially given the flak about the new wave of female DJs. music and fashion are inseparable. coming up with a sensible answer should have been simple."

@Rato_Larona said:

"Be very careful what you say to the masses. Next thing you know, no more gigs for you."

Cyan Boujee turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee always makes a splash on social media with her new look. Recently, the controversial media personality turned heads with her latest photo.

Cyan Boujee loves the attention she gets from social media users after her procedure in Turkey a few weeks ago. The socialite and DJ has been showing off her banging body on the timeline, even in cold weather.

