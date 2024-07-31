Global site navigation

Pearl Thusi Defends Miss SA Finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina Amid Massive Backlash From SA
Pearl Thusi Defends Miss SA Finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina Amid Massive Backlash From SA

by  Privie Kandi 2 min read
  • Pearl Thusi joined the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina conversation, criticising double standards and stating that Chidimma, born in South Africa, is a South African citizen
  • The controversy centres on whether Chidimma should compete in the Miss SA pageant due to her Nigerian father's heritage
  • Fans blasted Pearl Thusi on social media, accusing her of supporting Chidimma to gain opportunities in Nigeria

Media personality Pearl Thusi has joined the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina conversation. Pearl blasted South Africans and people in general for their double standards.

Pearl Thusi defends Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina
Pearl Thusi has shared her thoughts on the Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina issue. Image: @chichi_vanessa and @pearlthusi
Pearl Thusi says Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina is a South African

Pearl Thusi recently shared her thoughts on the viral Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina conversation. Social media has been awash with people saying the beautiful model does not qualify to participate in the Miss SA pageant because her father is from Nigeria.

Netizens on a spiral after Nigerian TV show roots for Chidimma to win Miss SA: "This is crazy"

The issue has caused a buzz on social media, with some even starting a petition to remove her from the competition. Pearl Thusi took the time to share her thoughts on the issue on social media. In a video shared on X by MDN News, the actress said people should accept that Chidimma is a South African citizen because she was born in SA.

Watch the video below:

Fans blast Pearl Thusi for sharing her thoughts

Social media users came out, guns blazing at the star. Many said the actress supported Chidimma because she wanted to secure gigs in Nigeria.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Sis Pearl is trying to get Gigs in Nigeria …"

@destinyzee commented:

"Another Jollofina."

@Ronewa_Mathephe added:

"Don't forget, celebrities are dumb - AKA (2020)"

Gayton McKenzie accused of being Xenophobic for calling Chidimma Adetshina Nigerian

@Boowa7 wrote:

"Celebrities who are currently doing well in the industry, haven't commented about that Nigerian kid, but broke ones are the loudest. Even broke politicians have come out to protect her."

@nata_ngwe added:

"Pearl Thusi is right, guys let the young lady compete."

New Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina video with family sends Mzansi on a spiral

Briefly News previously reported that Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina was seen in a video with her Nigerian relatives, sparking outrage among South Africans for her participation in the Miss South Africa contest.

In the weeks following the backlash she received for participating in Miss South Africa, it seems life is not getting any easier for Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina after Mzansi found a new video of her with her family.

