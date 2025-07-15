Mayibuye Consultation Process has called for the immediate removal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

The movement, led by Floyd Shivambu, also called for action to be taken against Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya

South Africans weighed in on the statement released by the movement, taking issue with the demands

Floyd Shivambu’s Movement Demands Senzo Mchunu’s Removal, SA Mocks Former MK Party Secretary General

GAUTENG – Mayibuye Consultation Process (MCP) has called for action to be taken against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

MCP, which is Floyd Shivambu’s new political movement, criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry, calling for Mchunu to be removed from his post.

The MCP also called for the immediate suspension of Sibiya, pending a criminal investigation, but South Africans criticised the former Secretary-General of the MK Party for the statement.

What did Shivambu say?

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu weighed in on the serious nature of the allegations, saying it was too severe to be dealt with by a commission alone.

“These allegations, which implicate senior law enforcement officials in protecting criminal networks and undermining investigations into politically motivated killings, are too severe to be addressed through a commission that may take months or years to produce findings,” he said.

He added that the findings of commissions were often ignored or inadequately acted upon, saying that the public deserved swift justice.

What you need to know about the allegations

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were not impressed with Shivambu’s statement, with many saying that his movement was still in the consultation process, and yet it was already making demands.

@MuketsiK noted:

“So, the Mayibuye Consultation Process demands the removal of Police Commissioner Mchunu? South Africa is becoming a joke. You haven't yet constituted yourself, and you are already out here putting up demands and purporting to be representing the people. What a joke.”

@sbu_sbuda90174 added:

“Consultation processes can't demand.”

@CRangataJ asked:

“Demand based on what? According to you, you’re consulting.”

@Markosonke1 said:

“I thought you were still consulting.”

@0nk321 questioned:

“Who are you? Demanding this at what capacity? Who elected you for anything? Who do you represent, and where is the data?”

@Nkomo_88 asked:

“How are consultations making statements?

@RamafaloMoses asked queried:

“Is Floyd’s Mayibuye now an official political party to even demand that the president remove Minister Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner? Na, I thought Mayibuye is still in the consultation process?”

Political parties react to Ramaphosa's announcements

Briefly News reported that political parties shared adverse reactions to the announcements made by President Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa placed the Minister of Police on special leave and established a Commission of Inquiry.

Shivambu's party, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, slammed another Commission of Inquiry.

