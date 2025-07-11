Judiciary Slams Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s Allegations of Collusion, SA Not Surprised It Could Be Captured
- The South African Judiciary has taken issue with some of the claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- The judiciary wants the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner to provide proof for some of his recent allegations
- South Africans rallied behind Mkhwanazi and questioned why the judiciary is unhappy with KZN's top cop
GAUTENG - The Judiciary is unhappy with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over comments he recently made.
The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner stunned the nation when he held a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, where he presented evidence of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi also claimed that there was collusion between the Judiciary and some criminals, an accusation that didn’t sit well with some.
How did the judiciary react?
In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the judiciary rubbished the claims.
“Such claims, made without substantiation, are extremely damaging to public confidence in the independence and integrity of the courts,” the statement read.
The Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the Chief Justice has also requested the National Police Commissioner to provide evidence to support his claims.
What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations
- President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, saying he was sowing confusion.
- The uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the Democratic Alliance, and the Economic Freedom Fighters reacted to the allegations.
- Police Minister Mchunu, whom Mkhwanazi accused, flatly denied the allegations made against him.
- The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said Mchunu must appear before Parliament.
- Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla promised that action would be taken if anything happened to Mkhwanazi.
- Security has been tightened outside the KZN Police Commissioner’s home as he received some threats.
How did South Africans react?
Social media users threw their support behind Mkhwanazi, with many not surprised that the judiciary could be captured.
- Magda Pienaar Reinhardt said:
"He shook the tree, and the rotten apples are now falling."
Rakwena Suffo Molekoa stated:
"The same judiciary that couldn't pass judgment on the Phala Phala case."
Eugene Melony Meyer noted:
"Took them almost a week to get upset, SA is really a movie ."
Lebo Fortunate added:
"This judiciary must not test us. Hands off Mkhwanazi."
Malesela Emmanuel Modipane said:
"With criminals running the country, one wonders if we still have a judiciary."
Cheryl Lynn Dukhi stated:
"Many citizens do not have confidence in the judiciary already. No need to be upset. Take a poll and see how many people actually trust the judiciary, SAPS or government officials."
Sipho Mkhambatsi Muzi Phuthini said:
"The most corrupt public officials are from the justice system."
Ramaphosa to hold family meeting to address allegations
Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July 2025.
The president will discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say.
