The South African Judiciary has taken issue with some of the claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The judiciary wants the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner to provide proof for some of his recent allegations

South Africans rallied behind Mkhwanazi and questioned why the judiciary is unhappy with KZN's top cop

The judiciary is unhappy with Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over his allegations. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - The Judiciary is unhappy with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over comments he recently made.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner stunned the nation when he held a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, where he presented evidence of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi also claimed that there was collusion between the Judiciary and some criminals, an accusation that didn’t sit well with some.

How did the judiciary react?

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the judiciary rubbished the claims.

“Such claims, made without substantiation, are extremely damaging to public confidence in the independence and integrity of the courts,” the statement read.

The Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the Chief Justice has also requested the National Police Commissioner to provide evidence to support his claims.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to address the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Yan Dobronosov

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

Social media users threw their support behind Mkhwanazi, with many not surprised that the judiciary could be captured.

Magda Pienaar Reinhardt said:

"He shook the tree, and the rotten apples are now falling."

Rakwena Suffo Molekoa stated:

"The same judiciary that couldn't pass judgment on the Phala Phala case."

Eugene Melony Meyer noted:

"Took them almost a week to get upset, SA is really a movie ."

Lebo Fortunate added:

"This judiciary must not test us. Hands off Mkhwanazi."

Malesela Emmanuel Modipane said:

"With criminals running the country, one wonders if we still have a judiciary."

Cheryl Lynn Dukhi stated:

"Many citizens do not have confidence in the judiciary already. No need to be upset. Take a poll and see how many people actually trust the judiciary, SAPS or government officials."

Sipho Mkhambatsi Muzi Phuthini said:

"The most corrupt public officials are from the justice system."

Ramaphosa to hold family meeting to address allegations

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The president will discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say.

Source: Briefly News