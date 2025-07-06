KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive press briefing rattled South Africans

This was after he accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of being part of a broader criminal syndicate

Political parties, including the MK Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the Democratic Alliance, called for action

SOUTH AFRICA — Political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the MK Party have called for urgent action after KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi exposed a criminal syndicate which implicated top cops and ministers.

MK Party salutes Mkhwanazi

The MK Party, which was named the official opposition in 2024 after the general elections, praised Mkhwanazi in a statement posted on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account on 6 July 2025. The party said Mkhwanazi's revelations underscore a relentless commitment to safeguarding South Africans and upholding the sanctity of the law.

The party also called on Mkhwanazi to act swiftly.

"The MK Party calls upon General Mkhwanazi to lay criminal charges against Minister Mchunu and General Sibiya for defeating the ends of justice within the next 24 hours.

"Subsequent to this, the MK Party also demands the immediate arrest of Police Minister Senco Mchunu based on prima facie evidence of criminal conduct as presented by General Mkhwanazi," the party said.

DA calls for urgent debate

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which formed the Government of National Unity with the African National Congress (ANC), called for a debate after the allegations Mkhwanazi raised.

The party's spokesperson on Police, Ian Cameron, said the DA wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza for an urgent debate on corruption within the South African Police.

Cameron said Mkhwanazi's allegations must be investigated immediately.

"It is deeply harrowing to hear of reports by the Provincial Commissioner of alleged political and criminal interference within the Political Killings task team. We demand an investigation, and the DA will get answers."

EFF demands Cameron act

The EFF, in a statement posted on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account, called on Cameron to convene an urgent physical Portfolio committee on Police sitting and call Mchunu to account for the allegations Mkhwanazi made. The party said that Mkwanazi was brave in standing up to what it called a criminal cabal.

"We hope that the Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron, who often acts as SAPS's spokesperson during meetings and attempts to block transparency and accountability, does not force us to get intervention from the Chair of Chairs to convene this overdue meeting," the party said.

Mchunu and Sibiya responded to Mkhwanazi

In another article, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya responded to Mkhwanazi's allegations. Sibiya flatly denied that he took orders from Mchunu to disband the Political Killings task Team.

Mchunu, on the other hand, said the allegations were baseless and called for an investigation into Mkhwanazi's allegations. He said that Mkhwanazi will not be allowed to bring his and the police force's dignity into disrepute.

