National Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that Jacob Zuma's MK Party is the Seventh Administration's official position in Parliament

The MK Party received over 14% of the votes during the 2024 General Election, making it the fourth most powerful political party

South Africans celebrated with the MK Party supporters and some noted how politics are changing in the country

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Thoko Didiza confirmed the MK Party's status as the official opposition in Parliament. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Parliament's National Speaker confirmed that the MK Party is the official opposition owing to its performance during the elections.

Thoko Didiza confirms MKP as official opposition

@Newzroom405 tweeted a short interview with Thoko Didiza, who ascended to her role as the Speaker of Parliament during the Government of National Unity's first Parliamentary sitting. When asked about the MK Party's position as the official opposition, she confirmed it was true.

Didiza said Parliament's Rules Committee met on 17 July 2024 and she received the subcommittee's report. The report showed that the committee agreed that the MK Party, which is not in government, is the official opposition. The MK Party received over 14% of the votes during the 2024 General Election, which was its maiden election.

View the clip here:

South Africans clap for MK

Mzansi celebrated the MK Party's official opposition status.

Academia said:

"It's the most sensible thing to do."

Lassy Laden said:

"It was only a matter of time."

Mthuli said:

"It's not like they are doing uMkhonto any favours. Rigged elections put us in that position."

Kingmaker said:

"Dr Hlophe will have direct access to President Ramaphosa."

Mdubusi said:

"She sounds in pain to even mention the MKP."

Juliet Tshoke said:

"Let the country see the quality of debate from the MKP as the official opposition. The EFF is following COPE's trajectory."

MK Party takes SABC to court

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK Party had taken the South African Broadcasting Corporation to court.

The party has demanded that the SABC cease referring to the seventh administration as a Government of National Unity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News