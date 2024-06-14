The former minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, was voted as Parliament's Madame Speaker

Didiza received an overwhelming majority of votes in comparison to EFF MP Veronica Mente, who received little votes

South Africans congratulated her, and some were not happy that she was elected based on her age

Thoko Didiza is the new Madame Speaker. Image: @ParliamentRSA/X

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN— Thoko Didiza, the former Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, is Parliament's new Madame Speaker.

Didiza appointed as the new speaker

Didiza's election took place in the first Parliamentary sitting of the seventh administration, which is electing the cabinet that will govern the country for five years. Didiza received an overwhelming majority of the votes, and her appointment was met with applause.

Former Public Prosecutor Thuli Madonsela penned a tweet congratulating her on her account, @ThuliMadonsela3.

"Congratulations to Honourable Thoko Didiza on her election as the Speaker of the National Assembly. She certainly does have the requisite tons of emotional and social intelligence required for the role of the speaker, in addition to her experience," she said.

View the tweet here:

South Africans debate the appointment

David Tema said:

"Is this a success? If they put the Phala Phala matter on the table, would you congratulate her for suppressing it?"

Mathabele said:

"Kanthe, why are you guys still fielding old people instead of youth?"

Mndhandhayazi said:

"I remember when Tshwane burned because of her name being nominated as a candidate for Mayor."

Others congratulated her

Pfarelo Maduguma said:

"The leadership made a good decision. Cde Thoko is respected by all Cdes in the ANC and by the opposition. She will do very well."

Noncuncu said:

"I love this woman so much."

